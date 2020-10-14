Emmerdale spoilers reveal Gabby spots Meena and Liam having a drink together and decides to exploit the situation. But will she end up regretting it?

Next week Gabby relishes in time with clients at Take A Vow. It’s clear that she’s loving her job at Leyla’s company.

Gabby is loving her job at Take A Vow (Credit: ITV)

However Leyla reminds the teenager that her job there is only temporary and Gabby is not happy. Meanwhile her stepmum Laurel worries when she overhears Gabby’s plans to quit university.

Read More: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

Later, a mischievous Gabby spots Leyla’s boyfriend Liam sharing a drink with his new work colleague Meena. As she heads out she’s determined to exploit what she’s seen.

Is Gabby plotting to split up Liam and Leyla?

Gabby begins to stir things (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Nate takes the blame for the hit and run?

After some stirring from Gabby, Liam is upset that Leyla is avoiding him.

But it appears things soon backfire on Gabby as she’s left regretting her actions. What has she done?

Gabby is further upset when Laurel and mum Bernice tell her that they don’t support her decision to leave uni.

What will she do?

Emmerdale: Gabby and Leyla

Viewers know that Gabby and Leyla had a rough start to their friendship earlier this year.

Gabby began attacking Leyla by vandalising Take A Vow and messing with the business.

Leyla hired Gabby a few months ago (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Paul attacks Vinny

She later revealed she blamed Leyla for her mum Bernice not coming back to the village – as Liam had split with Bernice and starting dating the wedding planner.

Realising Gabby felt alone, Leyla offered her a job and the two quickly put the past behind them.

However it’s become clear that Gabby likes the attention from Leyla. Is the teenager about to make a huge mistake as she meddles in Liam and Leyla’s relationship?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching next week’s Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.