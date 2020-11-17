Emmerdale SPOILERS: Gabby makes shock allegations against Liam

Emmerdale spoilers reveal Gabby Thomas is prepared to risk it all, as she tells a shocking lie about Dr Liam Cavanagh. But will it tear him and Leyla Harding apart?

Troubled Gabby is on a mission to put an end to Liam and Leyla’s relationship for good.

But after she accepts a lunch date with Leyla, Liam is left furious – leading the business owner to suspect something is up.

Emmerdale’s Gabby Thomas tells a shocking lie about Liam Cavanagh (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: What happens between Gabby and Liam?

During a heated discussion between the two, Leyla enters and demands to speak to Gabby alone.

Convinced something sinister is going on between them, Leyla immediately asks Gabby if Liam has taken advantage of her.

Despite knowing it isn’t true, she doesn’t deny the claims – causing Leyla to accuse Liam of making a move on Gabby.

Liam is stunned at Leyla’s accusations and refuses to own up to the lie. But will Gabby soon regret what she’s done?

Will Leyla believe Gabby’s lies? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans know Gabby hasn’t made it easy for Liam in recent weeks.

Just last month, the teenager attempted to come between Liam and Leyla after spotting him having a drink with his new work colleague Meena – leaving his girlfriend to believe something was going on.

Emmerdale’s Gabby wants to protect her friendship with Leyla

Meanwhile, over the last few months, Gabby and Leyla have had a bit of a rollercoaster friendship.

After finding out Gabby was the one trying to ruin her, Leyla befriended her. But now the student is trying to ruin Leyla’s relationship.

Will the pressure become too much for Gabby? (Credit: ITV)

Speaking about Gabby’s wanting to protect her friendship with Leyla, Gabby actress Rosie Bentham said at a virtual press event: “Gabby’s whole plan at the moment is to get Leyla’s attention on to her.

“She’s a trouble teen going through changes, she needs to protect this new found friendship with Leyla.”

