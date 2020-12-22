Emmerdale spoilers reveal Gabby is the one to comfort Jamie as he’s forced to deliver bad news to the staff at The Hide.

In next week’s scenes Andrea puts Jamie in an awkward position when she tells him he can have Millie on New Year’s Day, but on the condition that Kim isn’t around.

Kim hears of Andrea’s proposition and is furious to be excluded from seeing her granddaughter.

Andrea doesn’t wants Kim around Millie (Credit: ITV)

But later Jamie has more problems when he has to break the news of bonus-cuts to his staff. He struggles to tell the staff news, but Gabby is the one to comfort him.

Could this be the start of a new friendship, or even something more?

Later, Jamie faces another problem when his daughter Millie goes missing under his and Dawn’s supervision.

Will they be able to find the little girl?

Emmerdale: Gabby and Jamie

A few weeks ago, Gabby lost her job at Take A Vow when she allowed Leyla to believe her boyfriend Liam had been taking advantage of her.

Furious at Gabby for wrecking her relationship, Leyla fired her and warned her to stay away.

Jamie defended Gabby against Leanna (Credit: ITV)

Jai managed to get her a job at The Hide. But when Liam’s daughter Leanna began giving Gabby trouble at her new job, Jamie stood up for Gabby.

Meanwhile Jamie has also made his share on enemies in the village over the last few months.

Jamie made quite a few enemies in the village (Credit: ITV)

After getting on the wrong side of the Dingles for running over Moira and trying to blame his crimes on Belle, he got into a feud with Will and Dawn Taylor.

In recent weeks, Jamie and Dawn seem to have put their past behind them. But could Jamie have found a friend in Gabby?

Emmerdale airs every night next week at 7pm on ITV. The episodes will be half an hour long.

