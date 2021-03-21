Emmerdale spoilers have confirmed a dramatic flash-forward week of episodes, with THREE lives hanging in the balance.

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted descriptions for the soap on their digital planners that reveal what will happen.

Mandy Dingle will feature in the Emmerdale flash-forward (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: What do we know?

Monday’s episode (March 22) reveals the flash-forward as Mandy Dingle confronts Paul Ashdale.

The description for the episode reads: “Flash-forward: a 999 call is heard. Mandy confronts Paul. Liv pieces everything together.”

Tuesday’s episode description teases that three people will fight for their lives after the 999 call.

It reads: “We see three hospital beds with their occupants obscured. Liv confides in Aaron. Nicola decides to take matters into her own hands.”

But what I can tell you is that ultimately this story will end in tragedy for at least one of our characters. But the question is who?

And Thursday’s episode confirms a shock death.

It reads: “A doctor records a time of death. Has Liv put herself in grave danger? Nicola’s in trouble.”

Emmerdale reveals major stunt with huge explosion

It was recently revealed how Emmerdale is planning a major stunt with a barn explosion soon.

Planning documents revealed by The Sun show bosses are building a large barn for the sole purpose of destroying it in a dramatic episode.

The planning application from bosses states: “We will use structural timbers, with the addition of some specialist ‘breakaway’ stunt material, in some areas, to ensure the maximum visual impact & the highest level of safety.”

Emmerdale will blow up another barn in the dramatic stunt (Credit: ITV)

Producer Laura Shaw appeared to tease the storyline earlier this year.

She told press: “We’ve made no secret that our big Mandy/Vinny/Paul storyline will feature heavily in 2021.

“As Paul becomes better at hiding what’s really going on, Mandy falls more in love with him, which ultimately leads to a marriage proposal and a big old Dingle wedding is planned.

“But will Mandy and Paul really get their happily ever after, or will Vinny find the courage to be honest about the abuse Paul is subjecting him to?”

She added the scenes will be “absolutely epic and truly rewarding for our fans, who love it when we go big.

“I can’t say much more about that. But what I can tell you is that ultimately this story will end in tragedy for at least one of our characters. But the question is who?” she added.

