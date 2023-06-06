Emmerdale spoilers: First Look at all-new pics for June 12-16

Emmerdale spoilers for next week have revealed a huge drama for the Dingles as they struggle to get their heads round Caleb’s revelations.

And there’s more drama in store when Caleb himself is attacked by a mystery assailant.

Meanwhile, Mack’s caught between two women, and Rishi’s playing gooseberry.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers

1. Dingle V Dingle

With Caleb’s secret well and truly out, the Dingles gather to work out their next steps. Cain’s fuming that his brother has moved into the B&B, and keen to avoid a fight, Nate suggests holding a Dingle court instead.

But things escalate, when Caleb himself turns up! Cain’s very unimpressed but Moira tries to calm him down. Caleb’s determined to stay in the village, and it seems nothing his family can say will change his mind.

The next day, Caleb tries to apologise to Leyla, but she’s been burned way too many times before and she rejects his apology.

Meanwhile, Charity is feeling sorry for herself. She’s seen Mack and Chloe getting closer and she’s hurt and upset.

She offers Caleb a drink and the pair are soon sharing a bottle of wine and their feelings! (Wonder if they’re trying to work out exactly how they’re related, the way we are?!)

They’re finding comfort in one another’s misery and one thing leads to another…

2 Mack and Chloe make a go of it?

Mack’s determined to convince Chloe that he’s totally over Charity, but is it her he’s trying to persuade, or himself?!

Chloe’s conflicted when Mack asks to spend the day with her and Reuben but she agrees.

And after spending a fun day together, the pair get closer and head upstairs together.

The next morning, Chloe’s delighted when Mack seems keen to spend more time with her. But it’s not long before she realises he’s reluctant to tell Charity about their relationship.

As things kick off with Caleb, Chloe gives Mack an ultimatum – he has to choose between her and Charity. But what will Mack decide?

4. Caleb in danger?

With things getting a bit awkward at the pub between Charity and Mack, it all gets even worse when Caleb arrives with Leyla – he’s invited her for lunch to make amends.

Things are going well between the pair for a while until a bust-up between Mack and Charity leads her to reveal – to the whole pub – that she and Caleb slept together. Oops!

Not surprisingly the pub descends into chaos as Mack squares up to Caleb.

Meanwhile, heartbroken Gabby‘s upset after a run-in with her almost-father-in-law and Will’s fuming on her behalf.

And of course Cain’s furious to hear what Charity’s been up to, and even more annoyed when he hears Vinny is planning on selling up to Caleb.

Caleb goads his brother, but Moira and Chas pull Cain away.

With everyone seething about Caleb, there’s a tense moment as he takes verbal pot shots at them all – telling everyone exactly what he thinks of them! Ouch!

Chas chucks him out and Caleb walks away, but someone follows.

And later when he’s out on a stroll through the woods, Caleb’s shocked when someone rushes at him and pushes him over the ridge, leaving him lying lifeless below.

Will Caleb survive?

5. Rishi makes three!

Belle’s delighted than Tom’s moved into Holgate with Rishi, closer to his new job at the vet’s and of course much nearer to her, too.

But Belle’s not the only person to be thrilled to bits with Rishi’s new lodger – Rishi himself is determined to spend lots of time with his new mate, leaving Belle frustrated that there suddenly seems to be an extra person in her new relationship!

