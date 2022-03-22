Emmerdale SPOILERS: First Look at all-new pics for March 28-April 1

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Rhona and Paddy both struggle after Marlon‘s stroke.

Rhona begins to put pressure on Marlon, but Mary is worried about her daughter.

Meanwhile, Moira has a plan to get back at Charity, but could it leave her in danger?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Paddy struggles with Marlon’s situation

Marlon and Rhona are struggling with the aftermath of Marlon’s stroke.

Paddy is not coping with Marlon’s situation.

Soon the Dingles prepare a video to send to Marlon in hospital, but Paddy worries about being fake and pretending he’s okay.

Paddy buckles under the pressure and records an inadequate message.

2. Rhona pushes Marlon

At the hospital Marlon meets with his speech therapist.

As he struggles to form easy words, Rhona is gutted to see how upset Marlon is at his slow progress.

When Rhona pushes Marlon a bit too hard a nurse takes her aside and gently advises her to put less pressure on him.

Realising how much Rhona is struggling, Paddy promises to do better.

At the hospital Marlon accepts Rhona’s apology but can’t bring himself to watch the video.

3. Moira is appalled by Charity

Trying to get over Mack, Charity pretends to flirt with the drayman.

But she doesn’t realise an unimpressed Moira is watching.

Charity is clearly still upset about Mack and demands Moira speak to him.

However Moira blames Charity for Mack’s departure and refuses to give her another chance.

4. Moira tricks Charity

Vanessa tells Paddy about her and Charity’s near kiss and he lets slip to Moira.

Later Moira suggests to Charity that she drives her to talk to Mack in person.

Charity is thrilled and accepts the offer, but Moira has a plan.

Soon Moira abandons Charity in the middle of nowhere without her purse or phone.

5. Bob shows Laurel his support

Laurel fills Bob in on the situation with her and Jai.

Bob tells her that Brenda forgave him for a similar situation, giving Laurel food for thought.

6. Laurel and Jai get back together?

Laurel meets with Jai to return the rest of his things.

But she worries she’s made a mistake.

Confused and emotional, Laurel soon gives into her feelings and kisses Jai.

Will she regret her actions?

7. Samson cruelly rejects Cathy

Cathy lies that she’s in a relationship with Samson.

Samson declares he has no interest in Cathy leaving her upset and embarrassed.

8. Manpreet changes her mind?

Manpreet talks to Charles and says she’s reconsidering her stance on testifying.

Will she change her mind?

