Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Al cheats on Kerry – but not with who she thinks.

Meanwhile, Leyla is definitely hiding something, and Chloe sets her sights on the man she wants.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Kerry suspicious of Al and Belle

Al and Belle make big business plans, but Chas warns Belle against getting into bed with Al.

Chas then airs her concerns about the pair to Kerry.

Kerry becomes convinced something is going on between them.

But what will Al tell her?

2. Priya and Al kiss

Al and Belle are enthusiastically talking about their business plans when Al notices Priya is upset.

He tries to talk to her at the cricket pavillion.

As he questions her, she opens up about her body confidence issues.

The moment is charged with sexual tension…

They lean in for a kiss and end up locking lips.

But will Kerry find out?

3. Kerry confronts Al

Kerry notices Al constantly checking his phone and is suspicious.

However, Al and Priya agree their kiss shouldn’t have happened and decide to keep quiet.

But Kerry is convinced it’s Belle Al is cheating with and confronts them during an important business meeting.

Meanwhile, Cain has found out the truth and he cunningly lets slip to Kerry, who throws a pint over Al.

She later demands he pack his things and move out immediately.

But what revenge will Al take on Cain this time?

4. What is Leyla hiding?

Vanessa accepts a dinner invitation from Suzy, but then breaks her phone and can’t cancel when Johnny falls sick.

Vanessa makes it up to Suzy and they enjoy another date the next day.

Leyla sees them together and is rattled.

A curious Vanessa quizzes Leyla how she knows Suzy, but Suzy covers it’s through work.

However, it’s clear there’s more to it and Leyla is shaken.

Suzy promises to keep Leyla’s secrets…

5. Chloe chooses her man

Chloe is pleased when Noah buys her gig tickets.

However, she soon turns her attentions back to Nate.

Nate is upset after finding out Tracy is dating someone new, so Chloe offers to cheer him up.

But Noah spots them and has revenge in mind…

More Emmerdale spoilers

6. Mary and Rhona clash

Paddy sets up an Easter egg hunt and Marlon watches via video link.

As April takes her dad with her round the village, Rhona is grateful to Paddy.

Rhona is later cross to see Mary in the pub.

She lashes out, but Mary is worried Rhona is taking on too much and suggests she and Marlon should separate.

7. Dan tries to help Amelia

Dan is worried about Amelia’s interest in influencers so comes up with a plan to help.

But Amelia is left totally unimpressed by his attempts, so can Dan find another way to help?

8. Jai left shocked by Kim’s ultimatum

Jai is stunned when Kim tells him he must fire his part-time colleagues and rehire them on zero-hour contracts.

Laurel insists he must fight for his friend’s rights, but when Kim threatens to fire him, what will he do?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

