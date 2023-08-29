Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Lydia is subjected to a harrowing ordeal when Craig rapes her. But will she confide what happened in Sam?

Also, relations thaw between Caleb and Cain and the former is finally inducted into the Dingle family in the best way possible.

Elsewhere, Belle struggles with feelings of jealousy over Tom, but what happens when he’s attacked?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Lydia is raped

Craig wants to talk to Lydia about their past and eventually she offers to take him to their baby’s resting place. Together they reflect on what life may have been like for their son if he had survived.

After the emotionally charged moment it’s clear their grief has bonded them and they almost kiss.

Lydia tells Kim what happened, although she keeps it secret from Sam. She later decides she must hand in her resignation and keep her distance from Craig.

But he convinces her to take it back and explains how much she means to him. Lydia is left terrified by Craig’s advances as he begins to force himself on her.

Lydia is in utter shock after Craig rapes her and is unable to process what has happened to her. Craig drives her home and Lydia then makes her excuses and heads upstairs.

She showers and hides the clothes she was raped in away as she subsequently decides to keep what happened a secret.

2. Caleb welcomed in

Caleb tries to make things right between Cain and Nate by suggesting a business deal. Nate is interested, but Cain isn’t convinced. However, it’s clear relations are softening between Cain and his brother.

With things headed in the right direction, Caleb drinks from the welly and is welcomed into the Dingle family. Chas is thrilled to see her brothers working together.

As Cain and Caleb continue to bond, Caleb’s amused when Cain suggests he help out at the garage. But will it work out?

3. Belle’s jealousy grows

Belle feels insecure when Tom says he’s looking for a new place and it might be away from the village. She then struggles when she spots a hint of chemistry between Tom and Dawn.

Dawn invites Belle and Tom on a double date to ease Belle’s fears, but then a vet’s emergency pulls Tom away. With tensions rising can Belle and Tom sort it out?

4. Tom attacked

Tom is preparing to leave with his vets bag, but is confronted by a scally who hits him on the head and steals his car. Belle finds him and calls the police, but what is really going on?

5. Gabby makes a decision

Gabby’s plan to blackmail Billy backfires and Kim scolds her. Fed up Gabby soon makes a big decision…

6. Amelia drops a bombshell

Amelia finally comes clean to Noah over her anxieties of living alone and confesses she’s made a decision. What will it be?

7. Guilty Charles leaves

Charles packs to go on a retreat and is glad to be getting away as he tries to cover his guilt.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

