In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, believing that Chloe’s pregnant, Mack proposes to her in a moment of joy. But, is Chloe really expecting another baby?

Elsewhere, Charles’s guilt turns into anger as he takes this out on Tom, pinning him to the Woolpack bar. But, will Charles tell his loved ones the truth about Victor?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers

1. Mack and Chloe get engaged

Mack spots a pregnancy test and believes that Chloe’s pregnant. Excited, he then proposes to her.

The couple then tell their loved ones about the pregnancy and engagement.

Moira worries that Mack is rushing his relationship with Chloe whilst Nate realises that Mack’s proposal was due to his desire for another baby. But, does he really want to marry Chloe?

2. Chloe reveals pregnancy lie

Whilst Mack’s excited about the baby, Chloe confides in Amy that her period has started.

She fails to tell Mack the truth though when she sees how happy he is.

Chloe fears that Mack won’t want to marry her if he knows she’s not pregnant.

However, after speaking to Amy, she then goes to tell Mack. But, will Mack still want to marry her when he finds out that she’s not got a bun in the oven?

3. The guilt gets too much for Charles

Claudette and Manpreet go over Victor’s funeral arrangements as Charles tries to pull himself together for the day itself.

Afterwards, he leaves again with Manpreet urging him to return back home.

When Charles returns, Claudette starts singing his praises. He feels unable to tell her about his guilty secret due to this.

4. Charles gets violent with Tom

Charles starts to drown his sorrows in the Woolpack as Tom checks up on him.

However, Charles soon gets the wrong idea and lashes out at him.

The punters are shocked as they witness Charles pinning Tom down on to the bar.

Soon enough, Charles’ family turns up to put a stop to his threats. As Manpreet begs him to be honest with Claudette, will Charles listen to her advice?

5. Gail and Ryan process the secret

In the aftermath of Gail’s secret reveal, she and Ryan struggle to move forward. But, can they get through this?

6. Chas is jealous of Paddy

Chas, Mandy and Paddy try to explain Mandy and Paddy’s relationship to Eve.

With Chas clearly jealous, Marlon reassures her that Eve will always love her no matter what.

7. Belle lets Tom down

Tom’s devastated when Belle tells him that she can’t move in with him yet. But, can he convince her to change her mind?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

