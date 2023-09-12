Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Victoria’s mistake could cost Jacob his life. Will he be okay? And what revenge will Leyla take?

Meanwhile, Lydia confronts Craig as Mandy realises something is wrong. Will Lydia finally confess what happened?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers

1. Jacob dies after Victoria makes a mistake?

At a tasting event Victoria tells Jacob a slider is nut-free when it’s not and he has an allergic reaction. There’s a frantic search for an Auto Adrenaline Injector, but Victoria struggles to find it.

Leyla panics as it’s clear Jacob is weakening – will he pull through? She later threatens Victoria and says she will ruin her business, but how far will Leyla go for revenge?

2. Sam leaves Lydia

Sam is going to Ireland and he’s desperate to reconcile with Lydia before leaving. She can’t even look him in the eye.

She can’t reciprocate as she pushes him away. He heads off, but will she ever confess what’s really going on?

3. Lydia snaps

When Lydia sees Samson and Craig in the Woolpack together, she’s furious and orders her stepson home. Samson is humiliated, but Craig is left uneasy by her behaviour.

Lydia is later cleaning Craig’s office and is terrified when he turns up. He continues to insist he did nothing wrong and Lydia snaps, calling him a rapist. But is she in more danger?

4. Mandy’s suspicions grow

Mandy is growing increasingly concerned there is something wrong with Lydia. She worries Lydia is thinking of leaving Sam, but will Lydia finally open up to someone and tell Mandy the truth?

5. Cathy’s new plan

Cathy has a new idea to cure her PMDD symptoms and it leaves Amelia stunned.

Cathy’s later left over-the-moon when Samson reciprocates her flirting. But just what is she plotting?

6. What’s Gail hiding?

Ryan and Gail have a romantic meal, but then she moves away to take a mysterious phone call.

Gail later meets a woman named Sophie at the allotments and she seems pretty desperate. Gail is left shaken when she gets some bad news about someone named Oscar…

7. Gabby delights Kim

Kim is thrilled when Gabby gives her news about HOP’s future. She’s decided not to sell – but does that mean she isn’t leaving at all?

8. Chloe and Mack in trouble?

Chloe still has her doubts about Mack – can he ease her worries?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!