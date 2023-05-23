Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Chloe finds herself falling for Mack. However, he’s growing closer to Charity – and things are about to get very messy, again!

Meanwhile, Wendy is trying to resist Liam, who isn’t impressed with her decision to stay away. And Tom and Belle grow closer.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers

1. Chloe kisses Mack

Chloe and Mackenzie are growing closer and both seem happy with the bond between them. Reuben is given the all clear by the doctors and both parents are relieved.

Mack then promises his commitment to Reuben and Chloe finds herself falling…

Chloe gets caught up in the moment and leans in for a tender kiss. But Mack rejects her.

When Amy later questions Chloe’s feelings for Mack, she warns her sister off. Despite this, Chloe is clearly beginning to fall for him again. And it’s likely to end in tears…

2. Charity and Mack reunite?

When Moses spots Mackenzie in the village and runs towards him, Charity is forced to let them spend time together. Mack makes the most of it and takes them to the playground.

Charity finds herself enjoying being a family unit and agrees to include Mack in Moses’ birthday plans. But does she mean a reunion?

3. Nicky under pressure

It’s the day of the stag and hen do and Nicky is buckling under the pressure. Nicky agrees to meet Ally the next day, but is he risking everything?

4. Wendy rejects Liam

Liam desperately tries to get Wendy back on board with their writing partnership, but she insists they have to stay away from each other. How much longer can they resist though?

5. Belle’s confession shocks Tom

Tom and Jimmy agree to a fresh start and try to leave Carl in the past. Belle then opens up about her mental health struggles, leaving Tom shocked.

However, he soon leans in for a kiss, insisting he is not fazed by her confession. Belle is pleased by how strong their relationship is.

6. Can Amelia help Dan?

Dan is worried about his finances, aware things are very tight. When Victoria admits she regrets agreeing to help Gabby boost The Hide’s online presence, Amelia insists she can do it, desperate to earn some money.

7. Ryan makes it official

Ryan and Gail decide to become an exclusive couple. Is this really a good idea, though?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

