Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Liam and Wendy give into their desire. Meanwhile, Bob and Bernice manage to fight theirs – for now…

Also, Nicola is devastated after a car accident leaves Angel in a critical condition. Will she be okay?

Elsewhere, Charles’ mother arrives and immediately ruffles some feathers.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers

1. Liam and Wendy give into passion

Liam and Wendy have big plans for the murder mystery convention, but are disappointed when the event moves online. Not letting that get in the way of their fun, Wendy plans a celebration at the doctors surgery.

As they celebrate his success in being nominated for an award, the Champagne corks pop and the chemistry sizzles…

They are in fancy dress and when Liam wins, things heat up even further as they gyrate towards each other.

Caught up in the moment, Liam kisses Wendy. She responds and they share a passionate embrace.

2. Liam can’t resist Wendy

When working at the doctors surgery the next day, Wendy is struggling to hold it together. She feels guilty for cheating on Bob.

However, Liam is struggling for a whole different reason: he can’t contain his desire for Wendy.

He suddenly can’t help himself and kisses her passionately. Surprised Wendy doesn’t resist him and they’re soon locked in another embrace.

3. Bernice kisses Bob!

As Wendy is cheating with Liam, Bob is rekindling his friendship with Bernice after the pressure of working together got too much. They fear they’ve lost sight of everything while focusing so much on the B&B.

Bob tells Bernice he’s always thought she was beautiful and they share a moment. Bob breaks it by quickly offering her a top-up of her wine.

Bernice soon acts on their flirting and moves in for a kiss. She is mortified when he rejects her and Bob is guilt-ridden at what he almost did.

4. Bob and Wendy share an awkward moment

Things are awkward between Bob and Wendy, but Bernice urges him to show Wendy how much he cares about her.

5. Belle’s confession pushes Tom overboard

Things get more awkward for Jimmy and Tom when Jimmy reveals Carl killed his own father. Tom struggles to process the information and leaves quickly.

As Belle consoles him, she worries about her own dark secret and realises she needs to be honest with him. Belle confesses to Tom she accidentally killed Gemma and he can’t cope with the news.

With Tom already on edge, when Jimmy approaches him to defend Carl, it doesn’t go well. Their argument escalates and things get heated as Jimmy and Tom square up to each other.

6. Angel dead?

With Jimmy preoccupied with Tom, Nicola is stressed when he fails to take Angel to a dentist appointment. She’s determined to get her daughter there, even though they’re very late.

As Nicola speeds off with Angel in the car, there’s an awful impact when she crashes into Moira on the outskirts of the village.

Nicola reels in shock to see Angel unconscious in the back of the car after the smash. Will Angle survive?

7. Nicky and Gabby clash

Under Caleb’s orders, Nicky tries to persuade Gabby to move the wedding forward. But she is more preoccupied with their sex life.

She tries to get him to break their celibacy, but will he budge? Or will she figure out exactly why he’s refusing to sleep with her?

8. Mandy and Bear?!

As they share a moment, Bear thinks he has a chance with Mandy – is he right?

9. Charles’ mum arrives

Charles’ mother arrives and Manpreet is horrified to realise she is the woman she rowed with earlier in the cafe.

It’s safe to say Claudette and Manpreet do not bond, especially when Claudette overhears Manpreet talking about her.

Things get worse when Claudette puts her back out and needs to stay with them. Manpreet is left upset when Charles cancels their date night to look after his mum.

10. Ryan gets a blast from the past

Ryan’s shocked when blast from his past Gail shows up. He’s suspicious of her motives given it’s been four years since they saw each other.

But they end up spending the night together. They’re embarrassed when Charity catches them the next morning.

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!