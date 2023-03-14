Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for March 20-25

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Cathy receives heartbreaking news about her health crisis.

Can Bob support her through it?

Meanwhile, Moira meddles in Charity and Mack’s relationship.

And, Alex’s true plan is revealed.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers

1. Devastating health news for Cathy

Manpreet and Wendy make a breakthrough in diagnosing Cathy’s symptoms.

They tell Bob she could be suffering from Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder.

Cathy eavesdrops on their conversation and is devastated to learn it could affect her for decades.

However, Bob decides not to tell her the truth until they’ve had a definite diagnosis.

Cathy bursts out, however, and says she’s heard everything.

Bob promises to support her through anything, but broken-hearted Cathy soon disappears…

2. Paddy moves out

Paddy and Chas manage a civilised conversation as they talk about telling Eve Paddy is moving out.

But with Paddy planning to leave the village, Marlon is worried.

Liam understand Marlon’s concerns and soon comes up with a plan.

He invites Paddy to move in with him, but gets a shock when Bear also moves in!

2. Moira finds out the truth?

Chloe is back, but tells Mack it’s only for a medical appointment and she’s moving to Scotland permanently.

Mack is relieved.

However, Moira watches them talk and becomes convinced there’s more to the situation than Mack’s letting on.

Moira later questions Mackenzie about whether he’s sure he wants to give up the chance to have a baby of his own.

3. The stag and hen parties begin

A disaster means Moira’s put in charge of both the stag and hen parties and she’s also Mack’s best man!

Charity is not impressed when she learns it’s a Yorkshire versus Scotland Highland Games.

Moira continues to sow seeds of doubt about Mack choosing Charity over having a baby.

Charity is certainly unhappy when she hears what’s going on.

Mack insists Moira is wrong, but Charity is unsure.

Mackenzie tells Moira he’ll never forgive her if she’s ruined his relationship with Charity.

4. Alex’s plan revealed

Manpreet gets a phone call about the surgery’s drug delivery and Alex is interested.

Soon, Alex is making a secret call himself…

Alex meets with a mystery woman, however he lies to Naomi about who she is.

But it’s soon revealed his relationship with Naomi is fake so he can rob the surgery.

Manpreet is later shocked to find the front door of the surgery open.

She heads for her office, however, completely unaware of the danger awaiting her…

She has no idea Alex is in there with a crowbar.

Will Manpreet be okay?

5. Rhona meets Faye

Mary is delighted when Faye and Rhona meet, but will they get on?

6. Noah worries for Amelia

Noah doesn’t know what to do when Amelia considers quitting college because she can’t find childcare.

Meanwhile, Noah is later horrified at Samson’s attitude.

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!