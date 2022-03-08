Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for March 14-18

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Meena is still playing games as she appears in court. But will she get the upper hand this time?

Meanwhile, Manpreet is struggling to cope and goes missing, and Amelia is left devastated by Noah.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Meena’s not done yet!

Meena appears at her plea hearing, but is disappointed by the small turn out from the villagers.

She still does her best to unsettle those who have come to watch.

Leyla and Liam are there as Meena appears in court.

But frustrations grow as he can’t discuss Meena’s confession on the stand.

To everyone’s surprise Meena pleads guilty to the first of the many charges.

But it’s clear she’s playing a game. What is Meena up to?

2. Manpreet goes missing

Manpreet is struggling to cope and suffers a panic attack.

Completely overwhelmed she leaves court and disappears into the night without her car or phone. Where is she?

3. Dawn under threat

Billy wants to adopt Lucas and Dawn is thrilled, but she’s worried what Alex will say.

After not getting any response from her ex, she visits him and is surprised when he agrees to the adoption.

However, Dawn was right to be concerned because he soon makes it clear there are conditions.

He demands she deal drugs for him to pay off his debts.

4. Dawn arrested

Dawn goes with Alex to meet his dealer, but she makes one final call before she does…

She feels totally trapped as the job is far more dangerous than she first thought.

Just as the meeting is done, the police show up.

Dawn is put into handcuffs and guided into the back of the cop car.

Is Dawn going to prison – or is there more to it?

5. Noah messes with Amelia

Noah flirts with Amelia to hurt Chloe, but she just turns her attentions to Jacob instead.

Frustrated Noah decides to ramp up his plan and enlists Samson to help.

But a lovestruck Amelia is heartbroken when the truth comes out.

She confronts Noah about using her.

Amelia confides in her family, but Kerry embarrasses her by confronting Noah.

Has Kerry just made things worse?

6. Marcus and Ethan grow closer

Marcus and Ethan get to know each other over a beer, but will it lead to romance?

7. Rhona puts her foot in it

Rhona inadvertently invites Mary to stay in the village for longer.

She kicks herself when her mum agrees.

However later in the week there’s a rare moment of tenderness between Rhona and Mary.

They bond over a shared secret, but what are they hiding?

