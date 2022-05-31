31 May 2022, 07:00 | Updated: 29 May 2022, 17:32

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Leyla comes close to being exposed when Liam finally realises something is wrong.

But will he work out what’s actually going on before it’s too late?

Meanwhile in the ITV soap, Noah learns his fate in court.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Leyla caught out?

Leyla’s jittery behaviour is causing concern at home after she takes a line before breakfast.

Then she feels unwell during an interview with a journalist at work.

Suzy finds coke in Leyla’s bag and has a go at her for buying drugs from an unknown dealer.

She delivers some home truths to Leyla and storms out.

Leyla wants to change and washes her cocaine down the sink.

Jacob and Liam arrive home minutes later.

Leyla tries to act normal, but Liam is suspicious.

He’s convinced she has PTSD, but will he realise what’s really going on?

2. Noah in court

Noah stands in the dock in court and listens as the judge delivers his fate…

Mack and Charity arrive to hear Noah’s sentencing, but will she regret turning up?

3. Sarah leaves?

Charity is trying to put on a brave face.

However, Sarah is fed up that it’s always about Noah.

Sarah realises they’ve forgotten her birthday.

It’s not long before she makes a big decision.

Sarah packs her bags and resolves to leave the village.

Can broken Charity convince her to stay or will she be forced to lose another child?

4. Amelia collapses

Amelia tries to convince Cathy to have another go with Samson.

But soon Amelia feels unwell…

Amelia collapses and the friends gather round her, worried.

She wakes up and assures them she just skipped lunch – but is that all it is?

5. Kim catches Will out?

Kim is worried Will is hiding something, but he tries to put her off the scent.

They arrange to go for dinner later.

Will’s contact Mike soon shows up with news Jamie may have been spotted.

He wants money for a DNA test.

Kim later discovers £3k in Will’s bag and the haulage accounts on his laptop.

Has she caught him out?

6. David fires Kerry

David feels awful, but he has to sack Kerry to save money.

She is fuming at the clumsy way he’s gone about it.

7. Kerry squares up to Charity

Mack asks Ethan about Noah’s chances in court.

Kerry overhears their conversation and sticks her nose in.

Charity and Kerry argue about Noah and Charity kicks Kerry out of the pub.

8. Nicola and Bernice at war

Nicola and Bernice compete over council business.

It’s not long before Nicola fights dirty.

9. Marlon struggles

Marlon is daunted by the prospect of physio with energetic Kit.

Can he make it work?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

