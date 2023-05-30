Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for June 5-9

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Caleb and Nicky are finally exposed. But what will Kim do? Who will come out on top?

Meanwhile, Chloe and Mackenzie grow closer – but how will Charity feel?

Also, Mandy prepares to confess her feelings, and Charles is hiding a big secret.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Caleb cleans Kim out?

Caleb is watching Kim closely. He’s pleased when she logs on to her online banking and he discovers Kim’s last password. Now he has what he needs and is soon preparing to clear her finances out.

As Kim and Caleb look over plans for the stud farm, she asks his architect, Adrian, to visit. When Caleb introduces the pair, they hit it off.

Caleb is smug as it looks like everything is coming together nicely…

2. Nicky confesses

Nicky is getting cold feet. He hates living a lie, especially when Ally asks him to marry him instead.

When Caleb then moves the goal posts again, confessing things are going to take longer, Nicky flips. Nicky tells his dad he wants out just as his wedding day dawns…

On the morning of the wedding, Gabby tells Nicky she wants him to adopt Thomas. She is emotional and overcome with love.

It’s all too much for Nicky, however, who blurts out he’s gay and can’t go through with the wedding.

Gabby is completely thrown as Nicky runs off. She’s hearbroken and totally distraught. What will she do next?

3. Caleb turns on Nicky

Caleb is fuming when he hears Nicky has pulled out of the wedding. He panics as he confronts his son. Lashing out, Caleb punches Nicky hard.

Nicky is devastated as his dad casts him aside and orders him to take the blame when he clears Kim’s accounts. Will Nicky go along with the plan or will he turn on Caleb?

4. Caleb caught!

Caleb is frustrated by the turn of events and knows he has to act fast. He tries to get in touch with Adrian to speed up the plan.

He then logs on to Kim’s bank accounts and is horrified to find them already empty.

Caleb is confronted by Kim and his facade slips. Will he reveal his real identity?

And has Kim foiled his plan? Does she know what’s going on? Who will come out on top?

5. Things heat up for Chloe and Mack

Mackenzie is spending more time with Reuben and therefore Chloe. Sarah is torn when she finds Chloe and Mack spending time together. She doesn’t know whether to tell Charity the truth.

It’s Sarah’s birthday and Charity invites Chloe to her surprise party, though it’s clear she feels uncomfortable.

Chloe arrives at the party with Mack, throwing Charity into confusion. Charity is upset to see them together, despite his promises it’s just about being a dad.

Chloe and Mack retreat to the backroom to tend to Reuben. It’s an emotional moment for them both as the baby smiles for the first time.

Mack is overcome and in the moment, he and Chloe share a kiss. They have no idea Charity has seen them.

Chloe and Mack are awkward about the kiss and agree they’ll leave things open-ended and see what happens between them.

Meanwhile, Charity tells Chas what she saw and tries to convince Chas she’s over Mack and doesn’t care. Her bravado doesn’t convince Chas, but will Charity confess she’s not okay?

6. Bear kisses Mandy

Bear thinks Paddy has given him the go-ahead to try his luck with Mandy so he invites her for lunch. But when he makes his move, she’s stunned and rejects him.

7. Mandy confesses

After Bear encourages her to seize the day, Mandy visits Paddy to tell him how she feels. But before long Paddy’s left stunned to find out Bear tried to kiss Mandy.

8. Moira drops a bombshell

Moira has surprise news for Cain as they look over the farm together. She has sold the cattle and their farming life is now coming to an end.

9. Charles hiding a secret

Charles is getting secretive phone calls and being snappy. Claudette is irritating him by critiquing his sermons and insisting he cleans the church with her. But it’s clear she’s not the only thing bothering him.

Later, Charles is filled with dread and annoyance as he heads towards the prison. Outside a man walks towards him and it’s clear Charles is uncomfortable.

He demands the man stays away from his family, but who is he? And what does he want with Charles?

