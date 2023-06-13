Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal an arrest is made as Caleb lies in a coma in hospital. But who really put him there?

Meanwhile, Belle gets bad news that threatens to push her over the edge. As Tom and Chas fear for her mental health can they pull together and find her?

Also, is there trouble in paradise for Mandy and Paddy already? And, is Amelia in danger?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers

1. Cain questioned

Caleb is in a coma in hospital after being pushed off a cliff. Chas and Cain watch over him, but will he be okay?

Chas’s suspicions over Cain soon rise when the police arrive to question Cain. Is he telling the truth about the attack or does he know more than he’s letting on?

2. Guilty Will?

Will is behaving suspiciously and Gabby and Kim are unsure he’s innocent of Caleb’s attack. When the police arrive to question him, it’s clear Will is panicking.

Kim and Gabby give him a alibi with the police and he’s relieved. But once they’ve gone, Kim demands the truth – did Will do it?

3. What is Leyla hiding?

Leyla’s alibi for Caleb’s attack is fragile. David urges her to tell the police the truth, but will she come clean about what she knows?

4. Chas and Charity clash

Chas heads to the hospital when Caleb is set to be brought out of his coma. She’s shocked to find Charity there too.

They argue over Mack’s involvement in the attack with Chas believing he’s guilty. But what does Charity think?

Emotional Nicky soon turns up to see his dad, but what will he reveal? Who really pushed Caleb?

5. Mack arrested

Chloe is suspicious of Mack and doesn’t back up his alibi when the police come calling. Things are looking damning as the evidence stacks up against him and Mack is soon arrested. But did he do it?

6. Belle gets bad news

Rishi finally gets the hint and allows Tom and Belle some alone time. But Belle’s happiness is short-lived when PC Swirling tells her Lachlan White is being moved to another prison.

7. Belle’s mental health declines

Belle shares her anxieties with Vinny over the transfer. She’s worried about overwhelming Tom so keeps the information between her and Vinny. Jai later triggers Belle’s anxieties further by accident.

When Belle then disappears, Chas and Tom head off to search for her. It’s awkward so Tom takes the opportunity to apologise to Chas for what happened between them years ago.

Soon they spot Belle and fear her mental health has taken a turn for the worse. Will Belle be okay?

8. Amelia’s social media career takes off

Amelia turns the salon into a social media hub while Mandy is away. Mandy returns to find the salon in chaos, but Amelia promises her the coverage will be good for business.

Dan is also not sure, but Amelia does her best to convince him the social media page will be good for the family.

However it’s not long before Amelia gets a creepy message. She shows Sarah who’s also freaked out and soon Amelia receives more messages – is she in danger?

9. Paddy and Mandy go public

Paddy and Mandy announce their relationship to Bear. But Chas overhears the news and is upset.

The situation causes Paddy and Mandy’s relationship to falter when she later tries to seduce him and he makes excuses. After pep talks from Rhona and Marlon, can Pandy get back on track?

10. Laurel and Jai on the rocks?

Jai and Laurel are worried they can’t afford Australia, which causes friction between them.

11. Romance for Vinny?

Vinny is growing closer to Naomi as their friendship blossoms – is romance on the cards?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!