Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Faith tells her family the truth about her cancer.

Mary is also hiding a secret in the ITV soap that comes out and Nicola is attacked.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Faith’s secret revealed

Faith is struggling with the chemotherapy side effects, but goes along with it when Cain assumes she’s hungover.

However, Faith knows she can’t hide her condition much longer.

Wendy offers her support and Faith gratefully accepts.

Faith then asks Chas to plan a celebration for her birthday.

Moira tricks Cain into attending.

However, he is annoyed he’s been forced to be there.

Cain’s wish for Faith’s birthday is that she’ll drop dead.

She then reveals her cancer is back and can’t be cured.

2. Nicola attacked

Nicola leaves a night out with Bernice and Laurel early.

But she is accosted by a group of teenage girls on the way to her car.

She is mugged, beaten and left unconscious on the floor.

Nicola is found and rushed to hospital.

Nicola wakes up in hospital and claims she can’t remember anything.

However, video footage reveals her attackers and Jimmy is devastated for his wife.

Nicola says she thought she was going to die.

She is left terrified the girls will come for her again and hurt her children.

3. Mary reveals her big secret

Kim asks Mary a question which brings up some painful memories.

Mary acts evasive at first, but then reveals her secret.

Mary comes out to Kim.

Kim is supportive and encourages her to be honest with Rhona.

4. Mary comes out

Mary is nervous about telling busy Rhona her secret.

But she finally reveals to her stunned daughter she is a lesbian.

Rhona is shocked by her mum’s revelation.

When more truths come out, Rhona questions whether her family was built on lies.

5. Marlon takes a step

Marlon is still struggling with his physio.

He’s finding it tough, but perseveres.

It’s not long before he manages to take his first step with a walking frame.

Marlon and Rhona are overjoyed.

6. Rhona proposes

Rhona surprises Marlon when he wakes up with a proposal.

How will he react to her gesture?

7. Laurel wants love

Laurel surprises herself when she admits she’s ready for a new relationship.

But who will be her next love?

8. Cathy’s bubble burst

Cathy is thrilled when Samson suggests going to River’s party together.

But she’s left disappointed when Samson makes it clear it’s just as friends.

