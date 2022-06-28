Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for July 4-8

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Faith gets devastating news about her cancer. But how will Cain and Chas react?

Meanwhile on the ITV soap, Leyla prepares to confess and Liv gets a surprise visitor.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Read more: Emmerdale to air special episode as Faith has more bad news for Cain and Chas

1. Moira begs Cain to forgive Faith

It’s the day of Faith’s scan and Moira is upset Cain doesn’t go with his mother.

Moira begs Cain to be there for Faith, but will she get through to him?

2. Faith gets heartbreaking news

Faith gets the devastating news her cancer has spread.

Chas begs her mum to reconsider when Faith decides to stop treatment.

However, Faith is resolute.

Chas is utterly distraught, but forced to accept Faith’s decision.

3. Chas and Cain bond

After Faith’s scan reveals her chemo isn’t working Chas and Cain spend a night soul-searching.

As they share traumatic childhood memories Chas can see Cain’s in pain, but will it make a difference to how he feels about Faith?

4. Chas escapes with Al

Chas meets with Al and they share a passionate kiss.

But Al is reluctant to take advantage of vulnerable Chas.

However, he eventually relents and lets her use him to escape her problems.

Is he getting in too deep?

When Chas later receives a message from Al, they secretly plan to meet.

She’s excited, but will Paddy realise what his wife is doing?

More Emmerdale spoilers

5. Liam catches Leyla out

Leyla uses Priya as a cover when Liam questions her drinking.

However, Priya soon lets slip they weren’t out together the previous evening.

6. Leyla confesses?

After Liam confronts Leyla, she returns home to find him sleeping.

She then makes a big decision…

Leyla places her bags of cocaine on the table and prepares to confess all.

But will she go through with it and tell Liam the truth?

7. Liv’s mum turns up

Liv’s mum, Sandra, turns up and asks for help with her drinking.

The arrival leaves Liv stunned.

Is she really the best person to help Sandra?

And is her mum being completely truthful about why she’s really here?

8. Will David come clean?

David is adamant he’s going through with his insurance fraud.

But Priya and Jacob make it clear they don’t approve, so will he persevere?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

9. What’s wrong with Matty in Emmerdale spoilers?

Matty is acting very moody and Amy asks Ryan about it.

But Matty is fuming when he finds out and kicks a chair flying. What’s really going on?

10. Charles meets his daughter

Charles is shocked when Ethan tells him Naomi has gone missing.

The vicar realises it’s likely because he refused to meet her.

He goes looking for his daughter and finds her in a bar arguing, so steps in to defend her.

Charles pushes her boss to the floor.

Naomi’s stunned when Charles lets slip she’s his daughter.

How will she react to meet her dad at last?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

