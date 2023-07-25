Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Dan is in court. As he faces up to what he’s done he makes a shock decision that devastates Amelia – but what does it mean for their future?

Also, Nate catches Caleb out – and starts to blackmail him. How will Caleb react?

And, Nicola makes a touching gesture, but will councillor Colin ruin it?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers

1. Wendy delivers news to Dan

Dan doesn’t know how to feel when Wendy tells him they might be bringing Lloyd out of his coma – is it good news or bad?

2. Julie attacks Amelia

Julie approaches Amelia and verbally attacks her, but then breaks down in tears. She reveals Lloyd isn’t coming out of his coma. What does this mean for Dan?

3. Amelia lies to the police?

Amelia offloads her fears to Sarah, who suggests Amelia should make a statement to the police that Lloyd assaulted her to protect her dad. Sarah realises what a stupid idea it is, but Amelia is all ready to go through with the lie.

Sitting in the police station ready to make her statement, Amelia is willing to do whatever it takes to protect her dad. But when Dan finds out he races to stop her. Will he get there in time?

4. Dan in court

Dan is stressed as he waits for his hearing to start. In court Dan braces himself, but is thrown off course and overcome with guilt when he spots Julie arrive.

As he is struck by memories of punching Lloyd, Dan devastates Amelia when he pleads guilty. She’s unable to face him afterwards – has he torn the family apart?

5. Gabby moves on – with Billy!

Suni and Nicky are kissing in the cafe when Gabby walks in and catches them. Nicky feels awful as it’s clear Gabby is hurting so much.

Gabby later gets drunk and turns on Nicky. She tries to punch him, but accidentally hits Billy instead.

Billy takes Gabby home, where is kind to her and consoles her. But she gets the wrong impression and leans in for a kiss.

Billy later tells her he won’t tell Dawn she made a move on him. However as he walks away it’s clear Gabby’s starting to fall for Billy…

6. Cain’s new business deal

Cain and newcomer Corey strike up a business deal for the garage. It soon turns out Corey and Nate know each other from school and Nate is happy to see his old friend.

But Nate soon becomes embarrassed when his financial problems come to light. Nate feels like a failure next to super-successful Corey.

7. Nate blackmails Caleb

After Nate turns down extra work from Cain, Cain is annoyed. But Nate has a plan in mind and visits Corey asking for a job. However, he is stunned to see Caleb there.

Caleb is thrown to see Nate there and knows his cover as a silent investor is blown. He desperately tries to back track, but Nate pieces everything together.

Caleb buys Nate’s silence, but then Nate threatens to tell Cain everything unless Caleb gives Nate a job. What will Caleb do?

8. Nicola’s heartfelt gesture

Nicola is annoyed by Bernice’s lack of enthusiasm for the new bus stop. Bernice is then shocked when Nicola snaps and reveals what the bus shelter is really about.

It turns out the bus stop is really a memorial for Harriet and Liv. Despite the council letting her down, Nicola gives a touching speech to the village as the bus stop is unveiled.

The villagers are pleased with the new bus stop, but Colin soon turns up and is angry. He demands the unveiling take place all over again so he can be involved.

But his lacklustre speech fails to impress and soon Colin rages at Laurel and Jai. It’s all caught on camera by a local reporter and soon the video starts to trend online.

9. Victor collapses

Claudette is worried when Victor collapses into a chair. Charles steps in and invites his dad to stay with them, but will he regret it?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!