Emmerdale spoilers for next week see Cain and Moira try to stop Nate ruining Tracy’s wedding day. But do they take it too far? And what’s really going on?

Meanwhile, Dan finds himself in trouble with the police after Lloyd reports him. But things get worse when the men have another violent altercation.

Also, someone’s pregnant at Home Farm, and is Naomi conning Vinny? All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers

1. Moira and Cain leap to action

Moira and Cain are worried when they hear Nate has gone to the town hall. They’re convinced he’s trying to get custody of Frankie and race off to stop him doing something stupid.

They race to stop him, but spot Tracy in a wedding dress with an attractive man… Cain and Moira realise she is getting married and think Nate is going to disrupt the wedding.

Deciding to take action, Cain confronts Nate and then kidnaps him! Nate is knocked out as they bundle him into the van.

When he wakes up back in the village later, Nate is horrified – what have they done?! And what was really going on?

2. The police pay Dan a visit

Dan thinks he has seen Lloyd off and is pleased to have rescued Amelia. But PC Swirling soon visits and reveals Lloyd has made a complaint about Dan’s threats. Swirling warns Dan not to take the law into his own hands.

3. Dan hits out

The next day, Dan tells Amelia how proud he is of her. She feels happy her life is heading in the right direction.

But things take a turn when Lloyd turns up at church and approaches Amelia. Amelia is scared, but Lloyd tries to explain himself.

Angry Dan sees what’s going on and rushes over to confront the stalker. As Lloyd remains unapologetic for his behaviour Dan snaps and punches him. With Lloyd lifeless on the ground, what has Dan done?

4. Naomi cons Vinny?

Noticing Naomi’s money worries, Victor encourages her to get her hands on some of Vinny’s cash.

Naomi is stunned when Vinny offers to lend her some money to pay off her debts. Victor tells her to accept, and when she does he suggests she keep the money and ditch the village.

When Chas and Marlon later accuse her of giving out free pints, Naomi furiously quits the Woolpack. Victor once again urges her to take the money, ditch the village and live a new life. But will she do as he says, take Vinny’s money and run?

5. Dawn pregnant

A pregnancy test in the bin at Home Farm quickly reveals Dawn and Billy are having a baby! Billy is overjoyed at the news he’s set to become a dad.

6. Gail causes a stir

Ryan gives girlfriend Gail a job in the Woolpack kitchen. Charity and Marlon are not impressed with his decision.

7. Liam lies

Liam insists to Victoria his affair with Wendy is over. But the lovers soon meet and it’s revealed it’s anything but over!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

