Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Jai finally learns who his real dad is on the morning of his wedding. But will it ruin his big day?

This comes after his mother, Georgia, arrives in town. Will he return stir up even more trouble?

Elsewhere, Bob finds out the truth about Wendy and Liam. But will he confront them?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers:

1. Arthur meddles

Arthur wants to put things right between Rishi and Jai, but his attempts are unsuccessful. Rishi becomes depressed and things are soon getting out of hand.

2. Rishi lashes out

Georgia Sharma arrives for the wedding and Jai is shocked to see her. His shock becomes anger as he demands she leave.

As Laurel tries to build bridges, drunk Rishi encounters his ex-wife in the street.

Rishi makes a nasty comment about Laurel’s past abortion, leaving her reeling. Georgia is furious at Rishi. Can they fix this?

3. The truth revealed

On the morning of the wedding, Jai is in awe when Laurel comes down in her wedding dress. However, their moment is ruined when Georgia and Rishi arrive.

Jai is sent spiralling when the identity of his real father is revealed. Jai can’t cope with the shock and Rishi becomes defensive.

As things descend into an argument, Rishi storms off. Jai assures his mum he wants her at the wedding and she is grateful when he also lets his dad come.

However, Rishi is nowhere to be seen. Georgia leaves a pleading message begging him to attend the wedding. But where is he?

4. Laurel and Jai get married

Jai and Laurel try to put the morning’s revelations behind them and get married. It’s a happy moment as they are pronounced man and wife.

However, it’s clear Rishi’s absence is weighing heavily on Jai. Where is his dad?

Even though Jai regrets his dad’s absence, can he and Laurel finally have their happy ever after?

5. Bob finds out!

Bob is stunned when Bernice reveals the truth about Liam and Wendy’s affair. Lashing out, Bob refuses to believe her, but he soon discovers the truth for himself when he talks to Bear and puts two and two together.

With Wendy and Liam away for a night together, Bob calls the hotel and gets the confirmation he needs. As he realises the lies Wendy has told him, will Bob turn to Bernice for comfort – and more – in his time of need?

6. Moira feels guilty

Moira explains the loan from Caleb will not solve all their problems to Nate. She feels guilty as it’s clear he’s gutted.

7. Will Suni and Nicky get together?

Things are awkward for Suni and Nicky – but will either of them admit they want to be more than friends?

8. Noah’s fear for Amelia

It’s clear Amelia is struggling with the Dan situation and Noah is worried about her. She has the weight of the world on her shoulders and he just wants to help.

Meanwhile, Cain tries to cheer Dan up, but it proves fruitless.

9. Charles’ struggle

Victor flirts with Claudette and Charles is furious to see his mother falling for it. Charles later tells Manpreet his mother was taken hostage as a result of what Victor once did.

Claudette is angry when she finds out Charles lied about giving Victor a chance. She begs Charles to give his dad a break and he agrees to stop pushing Victor away.

But as he confides the truth in Manpreet, can he keep his word to his mother?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

