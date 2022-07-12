Emmerdale Leyla Amelia Marlon
Soaps

Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for July 18-22

Leyla's caught out

By Carena Crawford
| Updated:

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Leyla is caught doing drugs by David. But will he reveal her secret to Liam?

Elsewhere on the ITV soap, Marlon makes it through his first party since his stroke, but is he really okay?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Read more: Who plays Liv’s mum, Sandra, in Emmerdale?

1. Leyla flashes the cash

David Metcalfe is concerned by Leyla's offer

David accuses Leyla of not being there for Jacob before he starts uni.

Leyla, in a coke-fuelled state, flashes the cash to make things right.

Emmerdale Jacob is thrilled with Leyla's offer

Jacob is thrilled when she offers to pay for his accommodation.

But she later regrets her generosity under the influence.

2. David catches Leyla out

Emmerdale Leyla lines up cocaine on her desk

Leyla has a difficult day when Kim asks lots of questions about her wedding.

It ends with Kim firing Leyla as her wedding planner, so Leyla sets up a line and prepares to take it.

David Metcalfe walks in as Leyla prepares to take cocaine and is shocked

David is stunned when he walks in and catches her.

Flustered Leyla tries to talk her way out of it, but will he buy it?

3. Rhona and Marlon celebrate

Marlon Dingle is hesitant when Rhona Goskirk suggests a party

Vanessa suggests an engagement party to Rhona and she’s not sure.

But she comes round to the idea and broaches it with Marlon, who is doubtful it’s a good plan.

Marlon Dingle is hesitant when Rhona Goskirk suggests a party

He agrees, but privately is very nervous about returning to the Woolpack.

Paddy offers his support and Marlon resolves to go.

Marlon Dingle and Rhona Goskirk are thrilled at their engagement party

Marlon makes it and manages to declare his love for Rhona.

Everyone cheers and it’s a happy occasion.

Marlon Dingle and Rhona Goskirk are thrilled at their engagement party

However, is Marlon as happy as he makes out?

Or is there something more bothering him?

More Emmerdale spoilers

4. Amelia continues to visit Noah

Emmerdale Amelia is fuming with Dan

Dan finds out Amelia is seeing someone and quizzes her on her love life. Will she confess who it is?

The next day she visits Noah again and is thrilled they’re getting closer.

5. Amelia causes an accident

Emmerdale angry Amelia craddles Thomas while shouting at Lucas

Amelia is feeling nauseous and dizzy and passes out while holding baby Thomas.

She drops the tot and panics when Harriet arrives.

Emmerdale Harriet checks Thomas as Amelia clutches him worried

Amelia lies that Thomas fell from his high chair.

But will the truth come out?

6. Matty drops a bombshell

Emmerdale angry Matty has news for Laurel which leaves her shocked

Matty is still furious with Suzy and Laurel attempts to calm him down.

But she’s stunned when he tells her the coke she thought was Jai’s actually belonged to Suzy.

7. Laurel’s hot new romance

Laurel Thomas kisses Kit

Laurel and Kit flirt then kiss.

Jai struggles when he sees them being so openly intimate.

8. Charles left out

Emmerdale Ethan looks annoyed at Charles

Ethan has been messaging Naomi behind Charles’s back.

Charles is upset and hopes a reconciliation is coming.

9. Faith vows to live

Sarah and Faith vow to live life to the fullest in Emmerdale

Sarah agrees to join Faith as they embrace what little time she has left.

But just how long will that be?

10. Will Vanessa forgive Suzy?

Emmerdale Vanessa looks distressed

Drunk Vanessa stumbles home to find Suzy waiting for her.

Can they get back on track?

11. Sandra steals in Emmerdale spoilers

Emmerdale Mandy is suspicious of Sandra in Emmerdale

Sandra pockets a £10 tip, but when Mandy questions her over the missing money, will she own up?

12. Nicola worries

Emmerdale Jimmy looks at his phone as confused Nicola watches on

Nicola is left concerned when it looks like her social media post has caused a girl to be attacked.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

EastEnders first look Ben Kathy Honey
EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for July 18-22
Nicola Adams and girlfriend smiling - ED composite
Strictly star Nicola Adams and girlfriend announce birth of first child
Peter Andre and wife Emily smile at events
Peter Andre makes emotional confession to wife Emily as they mark big milestone
Carol Vorderman wearing yellow on Lorraine
Lorraine viewers all make same complaint as Carol Vorderman replaces host today
Coleen Nolan smiling on Loose Women and her son Shane Jr
Coleen Nolan shares photos from son’s wedding day as she stuns in blue dress
Danny Dyer, Natalie Cassidy, Maura Higgins, Dominic Cummings
I’m A Celebrity 2022 rumoured celebrities ‘revealed’ as EastEnders legend becomes bookies’ favourite