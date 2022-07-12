Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for July 18-22

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Leyla is caught doing drugs by David. But will he reveal her secret to Liam?

Elsewhere on the ITV soap, Marlon makes it through his first party since his stroke, but is he really okay?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Leyla flashes the cash

David accuses Leyla of not being there for Jacob before he starts uni.

Leyla, in a coke-fuelled state, flashes the cash to make things right.

Jacob is thrilled when she offers to pay for his accommodation.

But she later regrets her generosity under the influence.

2. David catches Leyla out

Leyla has a difficult day when Kim asks lots of questions about her wedding.

It ends with Kim firing Leyla as her wedding planner, so Leyla sets up a line and prepares to take it.

David is stunned when he walks in and catches her.

Flustered Leyla tries to talk her way out of it, but will he buy it?

3. Rhona and Marlon celebrate

Vanessa suggests an engagement party to Rhona and she’s not sure.

But she comes round to the idea and broaches it with Marlon, who is doubtful it’s a good plan.

He agrees, but privately is very nervous about returning to the Woolpack.

Paddy offers his support and Marlon resolves to go.

Marlon makes it and manages to declare his love for Rhona.

Everyone cheers and it’s a happy occasion.

However, is Marlon as happy as he makes out?

Or is there something more bothering him?

More Emmerdale spoilers

4. Amelia continues to visit Noah

Dan finds out Amelia is seeing someone and quizzes her on her love life. Will she confess who it is?

The next day she visits Noah again and is thrilled they’re getting closer.

5. Amelia causes an accident

Amelia is feeling nauseous and dizzy and passes out while holding baby Thomas.

She drops the tot and panics when Harriet arrives.

Amelia lies that Thomas fell from his high chair.

But will the truth come out?

6. Matty drops a bombshell

Matty is still furious with Suzy and Laurel attempts to calm him down.

But she’s stunned when he tells her the coke she thought was Jai’s actually belonged to Suzy.

7. Laurel’s hot new romance

Laurel and Kit flirt then kiss.

Jai struggles when he sees them being so openly intimate.

8. Charles left out

Ethan has been messaging Naomi behind Charles’s back.

Charles is upset and hopes a reconciliation is coming.

9. Faith vows to live

Sarah agrees to join Faith as they embrace what little time she has left.

But just how long will that be?

10. Will Vanessa forgive Suzy?

Drunk Vanessa stumbles home to find Suzy waiting for her.

Can they get back on track?

11. Sandra steals in Emmerdale spoilers

Sandra pockets a £10 tip, but when Mandy questions her over the missing money, will she own up?

12. Nicola worries

Nicola is left concerned when it looks like her social media post has caused a girl to be attacked.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

