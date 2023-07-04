Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Dan is charged with GBH after hitting Amelia’s stalker. As he lays the blame on his daughter, can they find a way through this?

Meanwhile, Clemmie is not overjoyed by Dawn and Billy’s baby news and lashes out. Will the baby be okay?

Also, there could be new love for Nicky when a new arrival shows up – but will Gabby ever let him be happy?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers

1. Dan charged

Dan is taken in for questioning where the police reveal they’ve found nothing on Lloyd’s phone that suggest he’s broken any laws. Terrified Dan is then charged with GBH.

Cain tells him he has to pull himself together for Amelia’s sake, but when she finds out about the charges, he can’t cope with the questions and storms out.

2. Dan lashes out at Amelia

David finds Dan drinking whiskey in the woods and can’t get through to him, so helps him back home. Amelia confronts her dad and demands they have an honest conversation about what’s happened.

However, Dan drunkenly blames her social media for his arrest. She’s devastated, but will Dan regret what he said? And can Amelia forgive him?

Dan sinks deeper into despair and Cain and Paddy vow to snap him out of it. But when Lloyd’s wife, Julie, turns up at the Woolpack Dan’s left feeling worse still. What news does she have and how will it affect Dan’s case?

3. Dawn’s pregnancy shock

Dawn and Billy are surprised to find she’s 16 weeks pregnant. They are totally overjoyed to see their baby for the first time.

But, knowing it will be hard to tell Clemmie, they plan a special birthday for her before they break the news.

4. Dawn loses the baby?

Clemmie is subdued on her birthday as she misses her mum. But things take a turn when Nicky arrives with a card and Gabby throws him out. She accidentally reveals Dawn’s pregnancy in the process, which sends Clemmie into a spin.

Dawn and Billy try desperately to calm an upset Clemmie. She is distraught thinking she’ll be kicked out of the family. Clemmie’s upset rises and she then lashes out, pushing a dining stool into Dawn’s stomach.

Dawn collapses in pain and Clemmie’s frozen in horror at what she’s done. Billy quickly rushes Dawn to A&E to check on the baby, while guilt-ridden Clemmie hides away.

Although the hospital confirms the baby is okay, Clemmie doesn’t wait to find out the news. She feels responsible and therefore believes no one will want her around, so runs away into the night. Will anyone find her? Will she be okay?

5. New romance for Nicky?

Rishi notices a mysterious figure at Holgate and is thrilled to see his nephew, Suni Sharma. Jai’s cousin is here for the wedding. But he immediately notices Nicky in the pub…

Suni and Nicky get to know each other, but it leaves Gabby fuming. She lays into Nicky in front of the shocked Woolpack punters.

But will Suni be put off his new man? Or is this the next hot romance in the village?

7. Mary gets shock news of Faye

Mary is stunned when the police tell her they’ve arrested Faye and she’s been charged. However, Faye has denied all charges against her.

8. Bernice helps Tracy

Tracy’s thrilled when Bernice offers her some part-time work so she can save for her nursery start-up costs.

9. Gail causes trouble

Gail’s many mistakes leave Marlon at his wits end. But Charity refuses to sack her.

However, when Gail’s accidents keep stacking up, Charity knows she has to take action. She gets Marlon to sack her!

However they end up bonding over horror films instead – will Marlon find the courage to get rid of her? Or can he learn to work with her now they have a newfound love in common?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!