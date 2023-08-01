Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Laurel is kidnapped by crazed Colin. But will anyone realise she’s in danger before it’s too late?

Meanwhile, Dan makes a huge decision about his future, but is it the right one? And Bob is struggling with his temper, can Bernice help him?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers

1. Laurel held hostage

Laurel is planning to go to India with Jai, but is forced to stay at home with unwell Archie at the last minute. She soon realises she must support Jai in India, but first she’s promised to retrieve Marshall’s passport for him.

However, Colin is there and confronts her. He turns nasty and locks Laurel in Marshall’s bedroom.

Laurel is terrified and scared. She’s trapped without her phone and knows she has to find a way to escape…

2. Suni starts to worry

Suni and Nicola grow suspicious of Laurel’s disappearance so Suni suggests they message Jai, in India. But Nicola, believing Laurel has left to join Jai, shuts him down insisting the newlyweds need some time alone.

3. Laurel tries to escape

As Colin’s unstable behaviour gets even worse, Laurel tries to negotiate with him. She agrees to pray with him and concocts a desperate plan.

Laurel hits him over the head and makes a run for it.

Laurel is horrified to discover she’s locked in – and Colin soon catches up with her. He forces her to unlock her phone and Colin texts Jai in a way that suggests she has relapsed.

At home Jai and Suni are worried, especially when Arthur reveals Laurel went to get Marshall’s passport for him. Eventually Jai and Suni take matters into their own hands, but will they rescue Laurel in time?

3. Nate and Corey con Caleb

Caleb hands Nate over to Corey for his training. Nate’s old pal assures him there are ways to make extra cash on the side.

Their client, Harry arrives and is impressed by Nate. And when Nate returns with a big tip, he tells Corey Caleb doesn’t have to know.

3. Caleb confronts Nate

Caleb confronts Nate explaining he thinks Corey is up to something dodgy. He asks Nate to keep an eye on him.

Nate soon discovers the deal with Harry isn’t legit, but keeps quiet for the extra cash and lies to Caleb about it. Before long Nate wants out, but Corey threatens they can’t get on the wrong side of Harry – will Nate get in even more trouble?

4. Dan and Amelia on the run

Dan tries to plan for Amelia and Esther’s future, but she insists they could go on the run so they can stay together. He doesn’t think that’s a good idea, but when Amelia nearly hurts Esther by accident, Dan starts to worry even more.

The incident makes Dan realise he can’t leave Amelia so he decides they should run away and turns to Cain for help. Cain agrees and gives them ferry tickets to Ireland, an old car and a burner phone.

It’s clear Dan and Amelia are unsure as they set off and share a sad smile about leaving Emmerdale. But have they made the right decision?

5. Bob shows a darker side

As Bob continues to avoid Wendy, Bernice advises him to show Wendy some affection or risk losing her. But confusion at the surgery soon makes matters worse and Bob starts to show a darker side.

6. Samson unhappy

Lydia has a plan and Samson is annoyed by it. How will this affect him?

