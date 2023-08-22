Our Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that Caleb Miligan finds himself in deep trouble as gangster Harry unleashes his heavies. Can Nate save Caleb in time?

Elsewhere, Charles gets into a heated confrontation with dad Victor, and Charity puts herself back on the dating scene.

All this in more and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers

1. The pressure’s on for Nate

The pressure builds for Nate as he turns down another dodgy job with Corey. However, he feels encouraged after being put in a management role by Caleb. Caleb takes Nate off to celebrate and seeing their camaraderie, Cain feels left out. Chas is curious and surprised to learn Caleb is the owner of the driving firm behind Cain’s new customers.

Meanwhile, Corey’s incredulous when he learns that Nate has taken his position of manager. Nate soon demands that the illegal jobs come to a stop. Later, Cain extends an olive branch to a resistant Nate. He’s alarmed when Caleb tells him that Chas knows all about the driving firm.

When Nate finds Corey shifting illegal guns, he decides to take action. But when Tracy appears he’s forced to hide them in a panic.

2. Harry unleashes his heavies on Caleb

Hearing that dodgy guns have been hidden behind his back, Caleb rushes to retrieve them. But he and Nate are filled with dread when they find the guns have gone missing. At a loss on how to explain it, Nate ignores Corey’s messages.

Corey’s less than happy when he hears the guns have gone missing. Caleb sets up a meeting with Harry, while Nate fills Tracy in. Fuming, she warns him to take Cain to the meeting.

Meanwhile, at the car office, Caleb does his best to remain unfazed in the face of intimidating Harry. Caleb insists on putting a stop to any illegal business, but when Harry’s heavies start to get physical he knows that he’s in trouble. What will Harry do to Caleb?

3. Things get physical between Charles and Victor

Claudette and Victor seem to have fully reconciled. Charles is not happy about it. As Victor rubs his son’s face in it, he is happy to see Charles annoyed.

When Charles confronts his father, things get physical. When Claudette catches Charles manhandling his father, she berates him with a slap.

4. Victor’s in the frame when an heirloom goes missing

Manpreet offers to return Jai’s family necklace. He encourages her to tell Charles how she is feeling. Later she does, and Charles is angered when he realises that Victor has overheard their row. When Victor goads him, Charles is left more determined than ever to be rid of his father. The next day, Jai arrives to collect the necklace but it’s disappeared.

Manpreet immediately accuses Victor of stealing Jai’s necklace. Convinced that her husband is innocent, Claudette is horrified when she finds the necklace in his pocket. While Manpreet calls the police, Victor makes a hurried escape. As PC Swirling questions Manpreet and Claudette on the theft, Charles is shocked to learn what happened. Afterwards, Claudette prepares to find Victor.

5. Charity makes a date

After their rendezvous last week, Charity is desperate to stay away from Mackenzie. Meanwhile, Mack seems happy to have come away from his time with Charity in one piece.

The next day, Gail dares Charity to proposition the next person who enters the Woolpack. Her eyes fall upon a slightly terrified Liam, with whom she secures a date.

Later, Liam arrives for his date with Charity, feeling awkward. However, he soon becomes taken in by Charity’s overt charm and glamour.

Will sparks fly between Liam and Charity, or is she still too hooked on ex Mack?

6. Cathy opens up to Wendy

A tearful Cathy opens up to Wendy about her continuing struggles. Meanwhile, Wendy is desperate to get her relationship with Bob back on track, in spite of his insecurities.

7. Suni’s new horizons put Gabby’s nose out of joint

Victoria complains about the lack of a new chef at the Hide. Overhearing her complaints, Suni jumps at the chance. Victoria’s immediately impressed and offers him a job.

Later, Gabby is annoyed to hear the news, and vents to Jacob. She continues to react badly when Suni starts work.

8. Stand-offish Sam leaves Lydia exasperated

Lydia is left exasperated by Sam’s continued hostility towards Craig. Will his attitude start to tear them apart?

