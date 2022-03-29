Emmerdale first look week 14
Soaps

Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all new-pics for April 4-8

Meena's ready to play

By Carena Crawford
| Updated:

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Meena is more than ready to play a new game as Manpreet prepares to face her in court.

Meanwhile, Gabby gets a shock when trying to surprise Kim, and Chloe and Nate sleep together.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

1. Manpreet makes a big decision

Ethan helps Manpreet prepare for court in Emmerdale

After much soul-searching, Manpreet decides to testify against Meena.

She therefore accepts Ethan’s offer to help her prepare for court as she resolves to face her fears.

Ethan helps Manpreet prepare for court in Emmerdale

However she wonders exactly what Meena’s got planned when she finds out Wendy has been called as a defence witness.

Can Ethan help her take on Meena?

2. Meena’s plan begins

Meena savours the thought of facing Manpreet in court

Determined to walk free, Meena puts her plan into action.

After charming the prison guard, Meena’s thrilled when he smuggles her a chocolate bar and a newspaper.

The paper reveals Meena’s face on the front cover and she’s delighted to see she’s finally getting the attention she craves.

3. Gabby gets a shock

Kim’s enraged to hear Millie’s too poorly to attend the christening.

Kim is thrilled when Hazel promises to bring Millie to Thomas’s christening.

However, then she discovers Millie is too ill to attend.

Gabby and Kim agree to hold the christening tomorrow but Gabby has a surprise for Kim

Kim wants to postpone the christening and Will is caught between her and Gabby who doesn’t want to delay.

Eventually they agree it can go ahead and Gabby has a surprise for Kim as she sets off somewhere.

Emmerdale Gabby gets a shock on the day of the christening

As the day of the christening arrives, Gabby gets a huge shock.

What has she found?

4. Moira’s fears for Nate

Moira is concerned about Nate when she finds him and Ryan drunk in the afternoon

Moira catches Nate and Ryan drunk in the very early afternoon.

She worries for Nate’s well-being, knowing how much he’s missing Tracy and Frankie.

5. Nate sleeps with Chloe

Chloe and Nate get cosy in the pub

Chloe and Nate share a drink in the pub and get very cosy together.

Chloe is clearly smitten, but does Nate feel the same?

Chloe and Nate get cosy in the pub

Nate and Chloe soon head home together.

But he lives to regret it the next morning.

Emmerdale Nate is embarrassed he spent the night with Chloe

Nate is embarrassed after they spend the night together.

He tries to dodge her attempts to hang out and firmly rejects her advances when she enquires about working on the farm.

Chloe is left hurt by his attitude, but Nate knows things have gone too far already.

6. Noah plays the long game

Chloe has her spirits lifted by Noah in Emmerdale

Chloe is upset over Nate and bumps into Noah who tries to lift her spirits.

With the atmosphere between them thawing, Chloe is pleased and Noah resolves to play the long game to win her back.

7. New love for Vanessa

Vanessa is pleased to secure a date with Suzy

Vanessa bumps into Suzy, the woman she met the previous week.

After the pair flirt, Vanessa’s pleased to secure a dinner date with her.

Vanessa is pleased to secure a date with Suzy

Will the pair hit it off? And how will Charity react?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

8. Al steals from Belle

Al is trying to steal Belle's ideas in Emmerdale

Belle is fed up working at the B&B and has big dreams about her own business.

But as she chats to Al with enthusiasm, she’s unaware he is trying to steal her ideas.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

GMB host Ranvir today in glasses
GMB star Ranvir Singh pulled off air today after Richard Madeley shares fears for her health
Holly Willoughby's 'feud' with TV legend: 'She feels uncomfortable around him'
Holly Willoughby’s ‘feud’ with TV legend: ‘She feels uncomfortable around him’
Louise, Jamie and Frida Redknapp
Jamie Redknapp under fire over tribute to wife Frida as he ‘snubs’ ex Louise
Katie Price and Carl Woods smiling
Real reason for Katie Price and Carl Woods’ split ‘revealed’: ‘It’s the end of the road’
Kelvin Fletcher looks at camera during Strictly stint
Kelvin Fletcher and wife announce gender of their twins: ‘We’re so lucky’
Anna Maxwell Martin on Saturday Night Takeaway
Saturday Night Takeaway fans all saying the same thing about Anna Maxwell Martin