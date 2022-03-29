Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all new-pics for April 4-8

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Meena is more than ready to play a new game as Manpreet prepares to face her in court.

Meanwhile, Gabby gets a shock when trying to surprise Kim, and Chloe and Nate sleep together.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

1. Manpreet makes a big decision

After much soul-searching, Manpreet decides to testify against Meena.

She therefore accepts Ethan’s offer to help her prepare for court as she resolves to face her fears.

However she wonders exactly what Meena’s got planned when she finds out Wendy has been called as a defence witness.

Can Ethan help her take on Meena?

2. Meena’s plan begins

Determined to walk free, Meena puts her plan into action.

After charming the prison guard, Meena’s thrilled when he smuggles her a chocolate bar and a newspaper.

The paper reveals Meena’s face on the front cover and she’s delighted to see she’s finally getting the attention she craves.

3. Gabby gets a shock

Kim is thrilled when Hazel promises to bring Millie to Thomas’s christening.

However, then she discovers Millie is too ill to attend.

Kim wants to postpone the christening and Will is caught between her and Gabby who doesn’t want to delay.

Eventually they agree it can go ahead and Gabby has a surprise for Kim as she sets off somewhere.

As the day of the christening arrives, Gabby gets a huge shock.

What has she found?

4. Moira’s fears for Nate

Moira catches Nate and Ryan drunk in the very early afternoon.

She worries for Nate’s well-being, knowing how much he’s missing Tracy and Frankie.

5. Nate sleeps with Chloe

Chloe and Nate share a drink in the pub and get very cosy together.

Chloe is clearly smitten, but does Nate feel the same?

Nate and Chloe soon head home together.

But he lives to regret it the next morning.

Nate is embarrassed after they spend the night together.

He tries to dodge her attempts to hang out and firmly rejects her advances when she enquires about working on the farm.

Chloe is left hurt by his attitude, but Nate knows things have gone too far already.

6. Noah plays the long game

Chloe is upset over Nate and bumps into Noah who tries to lift her spirits.

With the atmosphere between them thawing, Chloe is pleased and Noah resolves to play the long game to win her back.

7. New love for Vanessa

Vanessa bumps into Suzy, the woman she met the previous week.

After the pair flirt, Vanessa’s pleased to secure a dinner date with her.

Will the pair hit it off? And how will Charity react?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

8. Al steals from Belle

Belle is fed up working at the B&B and has big dreams about her own business.

But as she chats to Al with enthusiasm, she’s unaware he is trying to steal her ideas.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!