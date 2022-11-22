Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Matty is closing in on the truth – but will Cain give it to him?

Meanwhile, Victoria dumps David. Can he win her back?

Also, Bernice gets a diagnosis for her recent troubles, but will she accept it?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Matty finds out the truth?

Matty is determined to find out the truth about Moira and Amy’s departures.

He thinks the answer lies with Cain and why he killed Al.

Matty goes to the prison, but Cain shoots him down.

Cain is relieved to have thrown Matty off, but he has no idea Matty doesn’t believe a word and has vowed to keep digging…

2. Rhona and Vanessa at war

Rhona tells Vanessa she’s bought Jamie’s share of the vets and things get heated.

Especially as Rhona reveals Kim’s conditions for the sale…

The women get tipsy and as the drink flows so do the insults.

It hits rock bottom when they both bring up things better left in the past.

Vanessa is angry and tells Rhona she’s taking a job in Canada.

Will they make up before she leaves?

3. Vanessa drops a bombshell as she leaves

Vanessa has a farewell party, but drops a bombshell just before she goes…

She reveals she’s split with Suzy and is going to Canada alone

Vanessa’s friends bid her an emotional farewell as she puts her things in a taxi.

Is this the last we’ll see of her?

More Emmerdale spoilers

4. Marlon makes a comeback

Marlon is left overwhelmed by Ryan’s offer…

Ryan gives him a job in the Woolpack – but is Marlon really ready for it?

5. Victoria and David over?

Victoria is fuming to discover what David did and makes him go to the police to clear it up.

David hopes confessing will be enough.

However, Victoria later packs her things and moves out, saying their relationship is over.

David is distraught and desperate to win her back, meanwhile, she questions whether she’s done the right thing.

David breaks down in front of Bear, who offers wise words of advice.

But will it point David in the right direction?

6. Bernice lashes out

Bernice is flustered and when Bear makes a joke, it doesn’t go down well.

She lashes out squirting him with the hose…

But instead she hits Mandy’s potential new client, who is not impressed.

Bernice can’t control her emotions and storms out, leaving Mandy and Bear bemused.

7. Bernice refuses to accept her diagnosis

Fearing she has dementia, Bernice goes to the doctor.

But when Liam confirms it’s likely to be the menopause, angry Bernice storms out.

8. Suzy and Leyla back on drugs?

Suzy and Leyla are giggling together surrounded by cake and tissues

Vanessa catches them and assumes they’re back on coke – but she feels awful when they prove her wrong.

9. Chloe’s pregnancy revealed

Chloe shocks everyone when she reveals to the cafe she is pregnant.

How will the news go down?

10. Gabby impresses

Gabby gets some positive feedback and it prompts Kim to offer her a job at Home Farm.

Read more: What was your stand-out soap moment of 2022? Vote now!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!