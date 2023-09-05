Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Cathy still suffering despite her diagnosis. When someone reaches out to help, will Cathy jump to the wrong conclusions?

Elsewhere, Gabby is making plans to sell up and move away from the village, and will not change her mind.

And Moira is suspicious – and annoyed – when Cain and Caleb head off on a mysterious road trip together. What are they up to, and will Moira let Cain go without a fight?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers

1. Gabby’s on the move

Still struggling to deal with everything that’s happened recently, Gabby Thomas decides the best way forward for her and her son is to leave the village.

When she announces she’s going to sell up and move on, though, Kim isn’t overly impressed. Can she talk Gabby out of doing something she might regret?

2. Lydia struggling

Lydia is trying to carry on as normal after being raped by Craig, but even though she’s determined to put a brave face on, her mask slips when she’s alone.

How long can she continue to hide the trauma of what has happened and will she reveal all to worried husband Sam?

3. Cain’s keeping secrets!

With Cain and Caleb having built bridges between them, the Dingle brothers seem to be shaping up to be trouble!

Quelle surprise!

When the pair are engaging in some sibling bantz in the Woolpack, Cain gets a mysterious text and asks Caleb if he’d like to get out of town for a bit.

After a furtive phone call, Cain tells his brother that he needs to keep the reason for their trip a secret.

Cain asks Caleb to come up with an excuse for Moira and nosy parker, Chas, who’s keeping a close eye on her brothers.

The Dingle bros make a pact to stick together as they head off on their mysterious trip, leaving Moira fuming that they’ve gone away even though she asked her husband not to leave.

4. Happy housemates?

Amelia has moved into the pub with Chas and Eve, and she’s already settling in well.

She even offers to help Chas out behind the bar, keen to contribute. Is this a new beginning for the young single mum?

5. Cathy tormented

It’s relief for everyone when tormented teenager Cathy gets an official diagnosis of PMDD.

Dad Bob is sympathetic but Cathy’s disappointed to discover there’s no cure for her problems – just for the symptoms.

She’s upset and volatile and despite the best efforts of Bob, Wendy and Bernice, she snaps and throws an ornament out of the B&B window, narrowly missing Manpreet!

And when Wendy runs to help, she becomes the focus of Cathy’s rage when she shoves her over! Oh dear!

Things get even worse as Bob arrives, only to have chest pains. Wendy – who’s being kept very busy – goes to look after him and Cathy runs off.

When Liam finds her with a cut hand at the bandstand, he offers to have a look at her injury.

Cathy reluctantly agrees and Liam tells her he’ll happily listen to her worries.

The tortured teen appreciates his help but she soon jumps to conclusions…

6. Back together?

It’s been a while since David and Victoria broke up. Vic seems to have moved on and is focusing on her career – and meddling in everyone else’s business, just like her gran Annie Sugden used to!

But David is still moping and this week he admits to son Jacob that his feelings for his ex are growing again.

Jacob, though, isn’t very pleased to hear it! Will he talk his dad out of pursuing something again?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

