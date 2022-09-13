Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for Sept 19-23

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal Leyla’s heartbreak after finding out that Liam cheated on her with Bernice.

Is Leyla and Liam’s marriage over?

Elsewhere in the Dales, Faith’s having a last bit of fun with Eric.

And, Dan makes a confession to Amelia.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Liam cheats on Leyla

The tension between Liam and Leyla is becoming unbearable, with Liam offloading his concerns to Bernice.

However, he soon kisses Bernice who is left shocked.

She tells Liam to find Leyla and be honest about the kiss.

2. Leyla finds out that Liam kissed Bernice

After confiding in Priya about her marriage troubles, Leyla fears that her and Liam are over for good.

However, she later finds Liam and tells him that she really wants to make their marriage work.

She starts tearing up at the thought of losing him.

Bernice sees Leyla crying and thinks that Liam has just told her about the kiss.

Putting her foot in it, she mentions the kiss to Leyla which leaves her furious.

Is this the end for Liam and Leyla?

3. Dan and Harriet become an item

Harriet’s starting to see Dan in a romantic light, soon giving him a kiss.

However, Harriet’s not too impressed by the kiss but is prompted to give Dan a chance after having a chat with Faith.

Back at home, Harriet tells Dan that she’s willing to start a relationship with him.

4. Dan makes a confession

Dan tells Amelia that he and Harriet are giving things a go, leaving the teen upset as she starts to think about her relationship with Noah ending.

Feeling guilty, Dan confesses to Amelia that he was the reason Noah broke up with her.

Amelia can’t believe that Dan’s meddled in her life and decides to move out.

Noah promises that he’ll be there for Amelia and the baby, with the re-united couple sharing a kiss.

Later, Dan sees Amelia and Noah together and is quick to show his anger.

Has he driven Amelia further away?

5. Faith steals a golf cart

Faith and Eric get drunk and turn up to the village in a stolen golf cart.

The duo enjoys getting into one last bit of trouble together.

How will Faith’s family react to her antics?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

