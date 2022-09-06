Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal Kim’s upset as she discovers that her son, Jamie, is actually alive.

How will Kim cope with the news?

Elsewhere, Liam struggles to come to terms with Leyla’s addiction.

And, Mack gets stalked by his one-night stand.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Kim finds out Jamie is alive

Kim’s disheartened when Hazel and Millie don’t turn up to meet her at Home Farm.

She later finds out that Hazel is in hospital after being pushed down the stairs by Jamie.

Kim’s shocked to find out that Jamie is still alive.

She immediately calls the police and reports him for attempted murder.

Later, at Home Farm, Kim is filled with mixed emotions and smashes up the living room.

Will she ever let Jamie back in her life again?

2. Millie runs away

Kim brings Millie back to Home Farm after fearing for her safety.

However, Millie is nervous around her grandma as she hasn’t seen her for so long.

When Millie overhears Kim talking about Jamie, she runs away.

Kim gets panicked as Harriet tells her that the police haven’t found Millie yet.

Will Millie come back?

3. Mack gets stalked

About to tell Charity the truth about cheating on her, Mack changes his mind as he goes upstairs with his girlfriend.

Later, Mack’s feeling guilty and tries to keep Charity on side by booking a holiday to Ibiza.

However, Mack soon gets a call from his one-night stand.

He begs her to stay away and stop calling him.

Will his one-night stand get the message?

4. Liam’s in denial

Priya’s worried that Liam’s struggling to cope with Leyla’s addiction.

She asks Jai to give him some advice on how to support his wife.

Liam chats to Jai but finds it hard to face the reality of the situation.

He finally realises that Leyla’s journey to recovery is going to be harder than he thought.

5. Liam and Leyla struggle to cope

Liam and Leyla go to couples therapy, but things get stressful for the pair as they both open up about their issues.

Arriving home, there’s a clear barrier between the two of them.

Will Liam be able to give Leyla the support she needs?

6. Jai’s moving back in

Laurel asks Jai to move back in with her.

However, as they tell the kids, Archie isn’t happy about the situation.

Will he be able to accept the change?

7. Rishi snubs Bernice

Rishi and Bernice both talk about feeling lonely and arrange to go for lunch together.

However, Rishi leaves Bernice devastated when he fails to go through with their plans.

Rishi thinks that Bernice might be too much for him to handle.

When Bernice finds out what Rishi thinks of her, she’s furious and confronts him in The Woolpack.

Will Rishi change his mind?

8. Noah gets a job

Noah’s trying to make a change for the better.

With this goal in mind, he accepts a new job as Marcus’ apprentice.

Is this the start of Noah getting back on the right path?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

