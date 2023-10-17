Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that Victoria and Jacob sleep together whilst Leyla becomes suspicious. But, will she work out the identity of Jacob’s new girlfriend?

Elsewhere, Gail’s relieved when she finds out that she’s a match for Oscar. Will the transplant go smoothly?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Jacob makes Victoria jealous

With David wanting to bail on his date with Abby, Jacob offers to take Abby for a drink instead.

Victoria’s jealous and it’s not long before she and Jacob share a kiss.

Afterwards, Victoria pulls away from Jacob before giving David false hope that they could get back together.

Jacob and Victoria kiss again as David sets about trying to win Victoria back. But, will David find out about his son’s feelings for Vic?

2. Victoria and Jacob sleep together

Things soon turn up a level as Victoria and Jacob sleep together but they get a shock when David turns up.

With Vic trying to throw David off the scent, Jacob’s delighted when David explains that he’s no longer focused on getting Vic back.

Later on, it’s clear that David was lying to Jacob about putting his feelings for Vic to one side.

As Leyla becomes suspicious of Jacob’s new girlfriend, will she rumble her identity?

3. Gail’s a match for Oscar

Ryan’s heartbroken when he finds out that he’s not a match for Oscar. However, he’s relieved when Gail reveals that she is.

As Oscar prepares for surgery, Ryan’s nervous about meeting his son and feels pushed aside by Gail and Oscar.

However, Ryan soon feels more comfortable when Oscar starts talking about music but Sophie is clearly jealous of the bond forming between Oscar and his biological parents.

Later on, Marlon warns Gail to be sensitive with the way she handles Oscar’s adoptive mum.

Ryan supports Gail as she prepares to head off to surgery with Oscar. Both of them hope that they can now be a part of Oscar’s life.

But, as Sophie becomes wary of their new bond, will she allow them into Oscar’s life?

4. Tom gets some sad news

Belle’s stunned when she hears the news that Tom’s mum has sadly died.

Tom starts putting on a front when he realises that his girlfriend has become aware of his mum’s death.

5. Cathy and April fight

April does the right thing and tells Samson all about Cathy’s plan to get pregnant.

As Samson asks Cathy what’s going on, Bob’s furious when he finds April and Cathy fighting in the B&B. But, can he put a stop to their behaviour?

