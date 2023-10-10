Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Lydia struggling in the aftermath of telling her family the truth. How is Sam going to handle the news?

Meanwhile Suni’s dad Amit is getting to know Caleb, with mixed results. And Belle’s confused by Tom’s odd behaviour. Again.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers

1. Lydia’s struggling to cope

After the shock of Lydia’s revelation, Sam’s not sure how to handle things – especially when Lydia turns down his offer to spend the day together.

Feeling lost and not sure how to comfort Lydia, Sam spots Rhona passing by, and unburdens himself on her.

Meanwhile, Lydia’s feeling awful at home after an update from the police. They tell her Craig has been released pending further investigation.

Rhona sits down with Lydia and listens carefully as she tells her story. Can Rhona – another rape surviver – offer Lydia the support she so desperately needs?

2. Birthday blues

It’s baby Esther’s first birthday in Emmerdale spoilers for next week but as Amelia tries to celebrate she’s upset to read a birthday card from her dad, Dan, who’s in prison.

3. Happy families?

Suni’s dad is in town, but he’s shocked when Amit tries to emotionally blackmail him. When Nicky asks Suni what’s wrong, he opens up.

Nicky’s stunned as Suni explains Amit’s secret but Suni just wants it all to go away!

The next day, Suni is worried to know Caleb and Amit are going to have dinner together, and Nicky’s nervous, too.

Caleb and Amit size one another up, and there’s a bit of bristling between the older men as they talk about their sons.

But when Amit brings up Nicky’s romance with Gabby, things take a turn, and Caleb and Nicky make their excuses and leave.

Suni’s annoyed with his dad for ruining the evening, but Caleb is intrigued when Nicky hints that Amit might have some skeletons in the closet…

3. Sam wants answers

When Lydia opens up to Rhona about her rape, husband Sam feels helpless.

He’s shocked that Craig might not face justice, and a shadow of himself, he sits alone, not sure what to do for the best.

Later in the week, Sam tells Cain all about what Lydia’s going through and Cain gives his brother a bit of a talking to.

Sam’s left wondering if he can bring Craig to justice?

When Lydia goes for counselling, though, at the end of the week, Sam’s brimming with pride for his brave wife.

And as he shares his sympathy and admiration for Lydia, it’s clear the couple’s love for each other is strong and undeniable.

4. David gets lucky?

David’s putting himself back out there, after his efforts to get back together with Victoria came a cropper.

With some persuasion from dad Pollard and son Jacob, David admits he’s got some matches on a dating app and reluctantly he messages one of the women he’s been matched with.

5. Belle’s worries

Belle is concerned when boyfriend Tom King is acting in a subdued way.

Can she get to the bottom of what’s bothering him?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!