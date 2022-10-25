Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for Oct 31 – Nov 4

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Cain finds out about Chas and Al’s affair and heads out to meet him with a shotgun.

Will Cain kill Al?

Elsewhere, Kim’s bad side is back as she kidnaps Alex.

And Will tells a lie to comfort a grieving Dan.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers 1. Cain finds out about Al and Chas’s affair

Cain doesn’t understand why Aaron and Chas have fallen out and starts to become suspicious.

However, all becomes clear when he finds Chas’ burner phone, reading messages that expose her affair.

Cain’s desperate to know who Chas has been seeing and rings the number.

He’s shocked when Al answers the phone.

Furious, Cain messages Al asking to meet up while pretending to be Chas.

Taking a gun with him, he comes face to face with his sister’s lover.

2. Cain and Al fight it out

Emmerdale spoilers also reveal Cain points a shotgun at Al, but he thinks that Cain’s just giving him an empty threat and starts to walk away.

Chas realises that Cain’s found out about the affair and worries that he’ll hurt Al.

She’s right.

The pair fight it out, but Cain drops the gun, causing both men to try and grab it.

Someone gets to the gun first and pulls the trigger.

Kerry and Chloe hear the gunshot and panic.

But, who shot who?

3. Alex threatens Dawn

Dawn and Billy are devastated when they realise that the money in Harriet’s will won’t cover the cost of the house.

Trying to conjure up a way for them to buy the house themselves they are furious when Clemmie and Lucas’s dad, Alex, turns up and demands the money himself.

If not, he’ll take Clemmie away from them.

Emmerdale spoilers 4. Kim kidnaps Alex

Kim and Will promise to protect their family from Alex’s threats, thinking of a plan to get him off of their backs.

Pretending that she has his money, Kim lures Alex to her car and then shoves him in the boot.

Kim and Will kidnap Alex and tie him up in the stables, trying to shake hands on a deal to get him to leave them alone.

However, Alex doesn’t give in, making Will have no other option but to beat him up.

Despite being punched, Alex still continues to stand his ground.

Kim and Will leave him tied up overnight hoping that he’ll change his mind and agree to drop his threats.

But, will Alex agree to stay away from Kim’s family?

5. Aaron leaves the village

Aaron grabs his bags and bids farewell to the village yet again.

Before he goes, he makes it clear that his relationship with Chas is over for good.

Will he ever forgive his mum?

6. Dan doubts his and Harriet’s relationship

Emmerdale spoilers also reveal Amelia makes an emotional speech in remembrance of Harriet but Dan’s left wondering whether Harriet ever even loved him.

Will lies through his teeth and reassures Dan of his late girlfriend’s love, to give him peace of mind.

Emmerdale spoilers 7. Bernice has a go at Dan

Dan gets drunk and struggles with his grief for Harriet.

Bernice starts having a go at him.

But what causes Bernice to lash out?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

