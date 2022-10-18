In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, the village struggles to pick up the pieces and clean up in the aftermath of the storm.

Will Emmerdale ever be the same again?

Elsewhere, Chloe confides in Kerry about her pregnancy.

And, Chas and Al continue with their plan to run away.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Chas makes Aaron decide to leave

Chas worries that Aaron will tell Paddy about her affair and does her best to get him out of the way.

Aaron thinks that she’s back with Al and whilst Chas tries to deny his allegations, she knows that her secret is at risk of being spilled.

She tries to plant the seed that Aaron would be happier if he left the village.

However, when Paddy finds out that Aaron plans to go, he starts to suspect that something is up.

Will Paddy find out the truth behind Aaron’s departure?

2. Chas and Al get back on track

Kerry starts to plan her and Al’s wedding, but Al tries to suggest that she takes her time before making any solid plans.

Unable to bring himself to end his engagement, Al promises Chas that they will run away sooner rather than later.

But, will Chas and Al get their happy ever after?

3. Bernice clears up the village

Bernice decides to try and bring some normality back to the village after the storm and starts a community clear up project.

However, tension soon rises when Bob accuses her of being too bossy.

Will Bob be able to get her to open up to the idea of working in a team?

4. Chloe tells Kerry the truth

Mack is on edge when he sees Chloe talking to Charity in The Woolpack, fearing that she’ll tell Charity about their fling.

Later on, Chloe tells Kerry that she wants to make Mack pay for what he did to her, wanting to tell Charity the truth.

Kerry tries her best to get Chloe to let sleeping dogs lie but is stunned when Chloe mentions her plan to leave the village, to get away from Mack.

Sensing that there’s something more serious upsetting Chloe, Kerry prises for the truth.

Chloe is pressured into telling her that she’s pregnant, but will Kerry keep her mouth shut?

5. David faces more problems

David returns from helping Alicia in Portugal and is left to deal with the aftermath of the storm.

Bernice prompts him to try and bring in customers to his shop, but David’s left worrying that all business may have dried up for good.

Will David be able to save his business?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

