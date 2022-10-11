Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that a storm makes its way to Emmerdale village, putting everyone in danger.

Who will be injured?

Also, it’s Kim and Will’s wedding day but Harriet’s doing everything to change Will’s mind.

Will the wedding go ahead?

All this in more in next week’s Emmerdale 50th anniversary spoilers.

1. Harriet and Kim are at war in Emmerdale spoilers

Will worries that the wedding might not happen if he can’t resolve things with Kim.

He tells Kim that he wants to marry her and it’s up to her whether she believe him or not.

With this, Kim goes to confront Harriet and warn her to back off.

Harriet gets angry and grabs Kim by the throat in a burst of rage.

But, will Kim be able to get one up on her rival?

2. The wedding celebrations are cut short

The wedding celebrations begin, and it looks like Harriet’s got the message and made herself scarce.

Kim rides through the village on a white horse, causing villagers to gather around and watch in awe.

However, after the ceremony, signs of a storm are brewing and soon enough the celebrations are cut short.

As the winds pick up, Kim finds out that Amelia’s gone missing, and sets out on her horse to find her.

3. Amelia goes into labour alone in Emmerdale spoilers

Amelia sets out to meet Noah for a picnic date, but she gets stuck in the storm as well as realising that she’s starting to have contractions.

She panics and rings Dan for help but her phone dies before she can tell him where she is.

Seeking refuge in a barn, Amelia worries as she starts to go into labour alone.

When Dan realises that his daughter is in trouble, the other villagers start looking for her.

As the storm gets stronger and no help has reached her, Amelia worries that she and her baby might not make it.

Will someone find her in time?

4. Kim has unfinished business with Harriet

Harriet goes out on a quad bike to try and find Amelia, but Kim is also trying to find the young teen.

Out on her horse, Kim notices the tire tracks of Harriet’s bike.

She follows the track left by Harriet, hoping to find her in the woods.

But, will Kim find Harriet and start a fight?

5. Al threatens to leave the village

Chas confronts Al and is furious that he made her miss the chance to say goodbye to Faith.

She ends the affair, making Al threaten to leave Emmerdale village today as he has nothing left to stay for.

Will he really leave?

6. Al has a choice to make

Al has a difficult choice to make as both Chas and Kerry are injured by the storm.

Choosing to help Chas first, he rushes to help her up whilst leaving Kerry on the floor.

Thanks to Al’s help, Chas manages to get to hospital, whilst Kerry struggles to process Al’s actions.

Will Kerry realise what’s been going on between Al and Chas?

7. Nicola seeks support in Charles

After clashing with Charles yet again, Nicola has no choice but to accept a lift from him to the wedding reception.

However, they’re forced to get even closer when they notice that the wedding guest minibus has been abandoned in the storm, heading out on a quest to find the guests and Jimmy.

Finding a shelter, Nicola and Charles try to seek safety.

Charles pushes Nicola out of the way of a falling tree and comforts her as she starts to have a panic attack.

As Charles says a prayer for them both, has Nicola been able to put their dispute behind her?

8. Aaron upsets Liv

Aaron tells Liv that he’s decided to leave the village again, making his sister storm off.

However, later on, the pair both have a heart-to-heart and forgive each other for their falling out.

But, is this the last time they’ll see each other?

9. Liv and Vinny find themselves in trouble

When the Dingles find out that Chas is in hospital, Liv and Vinny offer to babysit Eve.

They both set out on foot to meet Eve at The Woolpack but find themselves struggling to walk through the storm.

Are Liv and Vinny in danger?

10. Rhona goes missing

When Rhona doesn’t come home and doesn’t make any contact with her family, Marlon fears the worst.

Mary tries to comfort him, but she fears that Rhona might have fallen victim to the storm.

Will Rhona return home safely?

11. Diane surveys the damage

In the aftermath of the storm, Diane and Eric look at the damage caused.

The pub has been damaged but Diane is hopeful that they can rebuild it.

But is the pub the only thing that’s been ruined?

