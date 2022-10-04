Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Faith dies in her son, Cain’s, arms after deciding to end her own life.

Will she get her chance to say goodbye to her loved ones?

Elsewhere, Al buys a house for him and Chas to live in.

And, Tracy sleeps with Nate.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Emmerdale spoilers: Tracy sleeps with Nate

Tracy feels a bit jealous when she sees Nate with Naomi, but she decides that she’s going to tell him that she’s engaged to a guy called Ollie.

She speaks to Nate and tries to pluck up the courage to tell him the news, but instead, the pair end up sleeping together.

Afterwards, Tracy gets dressed but Nate doesn’t have time to put his clothes back on.

He’s forced to make a run for it as Vanessa turns up at the house.

Tracy tries her best to act cool in front of her sister but when a topless Nate returns to pick up his things, they’re rumbled.

Vanessa is left feeling sorry for Tracy when she confesses that she still has feelings for her ex.

But, will Tracy and Nate get back together?

2. Harriet pleas with Will in Emmerdale spoilers

Will tells Bob that his declaration about Harriet at the stag do wasn’t the truth.

He later tells Harriet that he didn’t mean what he said at the stag and wants to marry Kim.

However, there is an obvious spark between the pair and Harriet is left thinking that Will might still have feelings for her.

When Dan starts questioning a shifty Harriet, she pretends that everything is fine.

Kim is getting ready to marry the man she loves but Will is shocked when Harriet tells him that she won’t attend the wedding.

He tries to convince her to turn up so that Kim doesn’t suspect anything.

However, he promises Harriet that he’ll meet up with her later, making her think that he’d rather be with her.

Harriet and Will meet up and Harriet begs him to choose her instead of Kim.

However, they don’t know that Kim is listening in on their conversation after looking for Will at the scrapyard.

What will Kim do to ensure that the wedding runs smoothly?

3. Faith has one last day of fun

Aaron gives Faith an idea to have a fun day out with all of the Dingle clan.

Faith is desperate to go to the seaside, but her health takes another bad turn and she’s unable to go.

She’s devastated.

Cain is heartbroken to see his mum’s happiness crushed and gets the whole village involved in transforming Emmerdale into a manmade beach.

Faith is over the moon to see the deckchairs, sand and the ice cream van.

It sure is a day to remember as Diane arrives to join in the fun.

As Cain asks Faith to dance with him, she’s left feeling thankful after spending the day with all of her loved ones.

4. Faith dies

Moira’s worried when she thinks that Faith is going to end her life soon, but Faith reassures her that she’s sticking around for a while longer.

She also tells Brenda, Eric and Diane that she’ll make more memories with them before she goes, but she’s making promises that she can’t keep.

Later on, Nate helps Faith into bed, not knowing that this will be the last time he sees his gran.

When everyone’s gone, Faith turns off her phone and gets ready to end her life by herself.

Cain arrives to visit his mum and realises that she’s decided to end her life.

He can’t do anything to save her and just stays by her side, sharing an emotional goodbye as she passes away in his arms.

The village is rocked as the sad news is shared.

5. Chas misses Faith’s death

Al forces Chas to give him an answer on whether she loves him or not so Chas reassures him that she wants to be with him.

With this, Al buys a house for them both to move into.

Later on, a thrilled Chas, heads to a hotel with Al but she’s worried about her mum.

Al tries to cheer her up and silences her phone so that she won’t get worried about things at home.

However, this means that Chas doesn’t answer Paddy’s many calls.

As she misses the chance to say goodbye to her mum, will she forgive Al?

6. Nicola and Charles start a war with each other

Charles is furious when he finds out that someone has complained about him to the Bishop.

He guesses it must be Nicola but begs Naomi to not start a fight, trying to get her away from Nicola’s wrath so that she won’t break her bail conditions.

The Bishop believes Nicola’s accusations about Charles, making Nicola delighted.

However, Laurel warns her that her lies could mean that the village loses a good-hearted vicar.

Will Nicola listen to Laurel and take back her complaint?

7. Liv and Vinny plan their future

Zak comments that Vinny’s good with children, making Liv and Vinny consider having a child.

However, they both agree that they’ll see how bringing a dog into the family goes first.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to next week’s Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!