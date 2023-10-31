Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for November 6 – 10

Latest Emmerdale spoilers for next week have revealed that, as the fallout from Craig’s murder continues to settle, Lydia comes to a momentous decision. Elsewhere, Pollard’s odd behaviour pushes Brenda away.

Meanwhile, Jacob and Victoria are almost caught in the act (again!) and Jai and Laurel are left feeling disgusted by Amit’s actions. All this and more in our first look at all-new Emmerdale spoilers from next week’s episodes!

Emmerdale spoilers

1. Lydia makes a decision

As the police continue to try and find Craig’s killer, Lydia comes to a momentous decision. Sam is shell-shocked when Lydia tells him that she’s moving out of the Dingle family home.

When Kim offers to let her move into Home Farm, Sam fears that he’s lost Lydia for good. Meanwhile, Samson attempts to try and fix things.

2. Pollard pushes Brenda away

Elsewhere in the village, Eric Pollard is not acting himself. More irritable than usual, he lashes out at baffled Brenda.

Later, Brenda goes to Nicola for sympathy. Nicola enourages her to move on and find another man.

Following her talk with Nicola, Brenda is feeling empowered. Will Pollard manage to save his relationship before it’s too late?

3. Nate’s quiet night in

Nate is keen to spend time with his uncle Caleb. However, Tracy tells him that she would rather stay at home.

Nate is happy enough to have a quiet night in – while Caleb busies himself with a new goal… But what does he want?

4. Vinny goes it alone

Vinny is stressed-out with issues at the scrapyard. Not wanting to burden Mandy with his worries, he decides to handle it himself. Meanwhile, Billy worries for Vinny and the situation.

5. Jacob and Victoria are almost caught in the act

As Jacob and Victoria continue their secret relationship, the stress of it all is starting to get to the couple.

As Jacob and Victoria hold hands outside the shop, they are almost caught in the act by David. Shocked and feeling guilty, they quickly separate.

Later, Victoria is confused when Jacob suddenly starts ghosting her. But why?

6. Jai and Laurel cut Amit out

Jai and Laurel are shocked when they hear that Amit attacked Nicky because of his sexuality. Disgusted by his behaviour, they decide that he’s a violent homophobe and want nothing to do with him.

They then cut him from their lives, seemingly for good.

7. Belle is there for Tom

With Tom grieving, Belle encourages him to book flights for his mum’s funeral. However, she remains oblivious to his obvious reluctance.

Later, Tom tells Belle that he can’t face his mother’s funeral alone. He’s left feeling grateful when she agrees to accompany him.

8. Bernice splashes the cash

Bernice continues to treat herself. But it becomes apparent that she’s hiding a secret and taking mystery phone calls. What is Bernice hiding?

