Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for Nov 7-11

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Nicola and Naomi face each other in court as both try to make their version of events known.

But will Naomi go to prison?

Elsewhere, Vinny is heartbroken when he receives Liv’s ashes.

And Nate confesses to Naomi.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

1. Nicola and Naomi battle it out in court

Naomi’s desperate to prove her innocence in court but things are made hard when Saskia’s barrister suggests that Naomi had fallen out with the other girls.

She had clashed with them over money issues and felt pushed out of the group.

Saskia’s barrister suggests that the other girls were innocent and were victims of Naomi’s revenge.

However, Naomi’s barrister tries to get the jury on Naomi’s side again by telling Nicola that her evidence isn’t credible.

Nicola’s left terrified that Naomi and her friends might go unpunished.

Naomi’s left thinking the opposite thing – that she might end up going for prison for something she didn’t do.

2. Naomi stands up for herself

Saskia and Naomi come face to face in the court toilets, with Saskia turning bitter towards Naomi for not paying her back money she owes.

She threatens to cause trouble for Naomi’s family if she doesn’t change her story.

When Saskia speaks against Naomi in court, Saskia’s barrister makes it clear that there’s no reason why Saskia would be lying.

Things aren’t looking good for Naomi, so she uses the only advantage she has and tells everyone about Saskia’s threats.

Nicola’s left feeling deflated, think that Naomi will win round the jury.

But, will Naomi be found guilty?

3. Nate confesses to Naomi

Naomi’s week goes from bad to worse when Nate makes a confession to her.

He tells her that he slept with Tracy.

Is Nate and Naomi’s relationship over for good?

4. Kim gives Billy and Dawn a home

Kim is over the moon to have her family back.

She offers Billy and Dawn free lodgings after seeing them struggle to raise the funds for Harriet’s house.

They’re delighted with Kim’s offer.

5. Manpreet interferes

Manpreet speaks to Nicola at the cafe and tries to get her to speak in Naomi’s favour in court.

However, she starts to regret interfering.

Will Manpreet’s conversation with Nicola cause even more trouble for Naomi?

6. Chas follows her mum’s wishes

Chas decides to say goodbye to her mum properly.

She finally takes Faith’s ashes round to the factory so that her ashes can be turned into a firework.

7. Vinny receives Liv’s ashes

Vinny receives Liv’s ashes and realises that he’ll never see Liv again.

He’s left feeling heartbroken, looking to his dog, Chip, for comfort.

Will Chip help Vinny get through this difficult time?

8. Arthur leaves April hanging

Cathy tries to get April and Arthur together, getting them to chat in the cafe.

However, Arthur gets scared and rushes off, making up an excuse to leave.

April’s devastated when Arthur leaves her in the cafe.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

