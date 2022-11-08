Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal the truth is edging closer to coming out as Kerry confides in Chas and Paddy realises something is wrong.

When Chas loses it, will Paddy finally learn of his wife’s affair?

Meanwhile, Sam stoops lower than ever and leaves Sam in danger – will he be okay.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers for November 14-18

1. Kerry turns to Chas

Kerry reveals it’s Al’s funeral tomorrow and asks Chas to go with her.

Chas is thrown, but later explains it’s Liv’s send-off and she must go to that instead.

2. Kerry finds out the truth about Al

Kerry finds out Al took a loan out in her name and Chloe offers to help look into it.

Victoria and Chloe go through Al’s credit card statements and when Chloe takes a call from Al’s estate agent, realises he was cheating on Kerry.

Kerry is devastated when she finds out Al was buying a house for his partner and her child.

Reeling from the betrayal, she finds support once again in Chas.

Guilty and uncomfortable Chas tries to help.

She encourages Kerry to make a big decision, but is it the right one?

3. Paddy gets suspicious

Chas is overcome with grief after reading Al’s order of service.

She leaves Liv’s ceremony early, unable to cope with her emotions.

Paddy is worried as she rages at him and starts to question if there is more to her grief than he knows…

He confides in Lydia, but will he realise exactly what’s going on?

4. Moira makes a huge decision

Moira visits Cain in prison and reveals she is struggling to cope following the revelation Kyle killed Al.

She doesn’t know how to keep the family together with Cain in prison.

Mack later visits Cain and reveals Moira’s made a huge decision.

But is it the right one?

5. Liv’s final goodbye

Vinny and Liv’s family and friends gather to spread her ashes.

Vinny is not ready to say goodbye to his wife.

But Chip the dog soon intervenes…

He sends the urn flying and Vinny ends up covered in Liv’s ashes.

Fortunately, Vinny finds it hilarious as he roars with a mix of tears and laughter.

More Emmerdale spoilers

6. Samson hurts Amelia

Amelia is doubting her abilities as a mum, but is left stunned when Samson tells her they should put baby Esther up for adoption.

He nastily reminds her she had planned to get an abortion.

When Amelia rejects his suggestion, Samson calls Social Services who turn up on Amelia’s doorstep.

Dan is confused and Noah furious with Samson.

Amelia is distraught a complaint has been made about Esther’s welfare and worries she’ll lose her baby.

Meanwhile, Sam confronts Samson and ends up collapsing. Will he be okay?

7. David demands Victoria help him out of ANOTHER mess

David wants to launch a delivery service, but his plans are soon in jeapoardy.

He gets a speeding ticket and learns it could cost him his licence.

Victoria is stunned when he asks her to take the blame.

Will she agree to his horrifying request?

8. Nicola moves on

Nicola is touched by Naomi’s sincerity.

At last, Nicola is able to get a sense of closure after her attack.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

