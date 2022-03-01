Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for March 7-11

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Meena is still pulling the strings as she makes a shock move against Manpreet from prison.

Meanwhile, Charity and Chas are at war and it’s affecting all the Dingles, plus Mandy is devastated by a recent betrayal.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Manpreet attacks Meena

Meena demands Manpreet visit her in exchange for her confession.

However, Manpreet is shocked when Meena tells her they both have to take responsibility for their actions and she must tell the police she lied for Liam.

Manpreet loses it and slaps Meena across the face.

She’s relieved when Meena seemingly agrees to confess to her crimes…

2. Meena turns the tables – again!

Far from confessing, Meena sets Manpreet up to take the fall.

She very convincingly lies to the police that her sister killed Andrea.

DS Rogers arrives in the village and takes a stunned Manpreet in for questioning over Meena’s accusations.

Will Manpreet ever break free of her sister’s control?

3. Dingles at war

Chas and Charity are not seeing eye to eye and things get complicated when Chas accepts a job at the B&B.

Charity is furious, especially as the two businesses then plan events on the same day.

Chas knows exactly what she’s doing when she decides to hold Vinny and Liv’s party at the B&B.

She knows it will directly clash with the pub’s reopening and hit Charity where it hurts.

4. The Woolpack is back in business!

Mackenzie and Pollard try to sabotage each other’s events and it looks like Pollard has won as the Woolpack is empty when it reopens.

Charity is hurt and soon heads out on the warpath to find Chas…

5. Charity and Chas come to blows

The wedding reception has moved to the village hall after a rat infestation.

Charity arrives and has it out with Chas.

As they’re arguing, a mystery person turns on the sprinklers!

Charity then rubs Chas’s face in Lydia’s potato salad – so Chas whacks her!

The cousins get into a full-on fight, ruining Liv and Vinny’s day.

Can they find a way to reconcile?

6. Mandy distraught by Vinny’s betrayal

Mandy finds an envelope containing Liv and Vinny’s wedding certificate and is totally floored.

Devastated Mandy wants an explanation telling Vinny this is a betrayal of their relationship.

Vinny is guilt-ridden and doesn’t know how to make it up to her.

He worries he’s lost his mum for good.

But Chas suggests a way to help: make their engagement party a wedding reception and ask Mandy to be the guest of honour.

Vinny begs Mandy to be there.

But will she change her mind and accept?

7. Shock arrival stops Rhona’s proposal

Rhona gets down on one knee to propose to a stunned Marlon.

But just as she’s popping the question a car pulls up.

Rhona’s mum, Mary, gets out and totally ruins the moment!

Why is she here? And will Marlon and Rhona ever manage to get engaged?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

