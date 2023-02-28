Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that Cain makes a heartbreaking decision about Kyle amidst Amy’s fight for custody.

Will he give Kyle up?

Elsewhere, Marlon hosts a lock-in at The Woolpack in response to Paddy’s suicide attempt.

Will Marlon be able to get his fellow male friends talking about their own struggles?

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

Emmerdale spoilers

1. Kyle and Carl lashes out again

Cain seeks Caleb’s support in helping him fight for Kyle but things escalate when Caleb upsets Amy.

Later on, Kyle and Carl have a violent altercation which leaves Nicola furious.

Nicola threatens to call the police but Amy manages to talk her out of it.

Cain’s devastated to realise that the villagers all think that Kyle gets his violence from him.

Will this prompt Cain to re-think what’s best for Kyle?

2. Cain makes a heartbreaking decision about Kyle

Cain makes a heartbreaking decision, telling Moira that Kyle would be better off moving away with Amy for good.

Moira tries her best to make Cain see sense, telling him that he’ll live to regret his decision.

Cain can’t help but think that he’s a bad influence on Kyle.

Will he go ahead and cut all ties with Kyle?

Will Amy leap on the opportunity to keep her son safe?

3. Paddy seeks support for his depression

Paddy returns home and reveals that he’s arranged to see a therapist.

Marlon worries that Paddy needs more professional help, pleased when he hears Paddy calling a counselling service.

As Paddy reveals that he has a two week wait before he can see a counsellor, Marlon ignores Paddy’s requests for space, concerned about his safety.

When not even a bag of zombie things can make Paddy smile, Marlon starts to believe that nobody will be able to get through to him.

4. Marlon stages a lock-in at The Woolpack

Chas gives Marlon an idea when she tells him that women are usually better at opening up about their emotions as they chat to their friends.

As Jimmy adds that the pub is his version of therapy, Marlon decides to host a male only lock-in.

As the group of male villagers share their own personal struggles in a safe space, they hope that Paddy will join them.

Will Paddy find the courage to open up?

5. Laurel tries to support Marshall

Laurel finds out what’s been going on and calls Marshall’s dad.

As Marshall cries uncontrollably, Colin hugs him and says all the right things.

Laurel is pleased, but Arthur is not happy.

He warns her she’s made a huge mistake, but can Laurel fix it?

6. Leyla in danger?

Leyla spots Callum in a club and records him doing a drug deal.

She watches as he is handcuffed and taken away.

Leyla reveals she was the one who caught him, but Suzy is worried she shouldn’t have outed herself.

Has Leyla put herself in grave danger?

7. The past haunts Victoria

On a night out, Victoria tries to set Ethan up.

But it soon becomes clear the bloke is more interested in her.

She lets her guard down, but when he suggests sharing a cab home she gets flashbacks.

Haunted after being raped by Lee, Victoria suffers a panic attack.

8. Vinny and Belle grow closer

Vinny realises his grief is stopping him living.

He agrees to go on the night out and he and Belle laugh at his dance moves.

9. Rishi’s haunted

Rishi thinks he has an intruder when he finds evidence someone is eating his crisps.

Who is it?

10. Charles plays it smart

Manpreet suggests Charles tries reverse psychology with Naomi over Alex, so he agrees to a family lunch.

But can he keep up the nice act when Naomi kisses Alex in front of him?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!