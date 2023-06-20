In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Jai discovers a huge bombshell secret making him furious at Rishi for keeping it from him. But, what’s the secret?

Elsewhere, Victoria rumbles Wendy and Liam’s affair. But, will she tell Bob what she knows?

And, Dan calls the police to protect Amelia. But, will this stop the creepy messages she’s been getting?

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

Emmerdale spoilers

1. Jai discovers a huge secret

Laurel proposes to Jai and is thrilled when he accepts. Jai heads to find his divorce certificate but finds another official document instead. Things don’t add up.

Finding out a huge secret, Jai confronts Rishi who fails to be honest with him. Things are made worse when Jai realises that Manpreet knows about the secret.

As Archie heads off to find Rishi, can Jai bring himself to forgive him? What does the big secret mean for them going forward?

2. Dan protects Amelia

Dan’s not happy when he discovers that Amelia’s been missing college. However, she explains that she’s ready to make serious money now that she’s got a new ring light for her social media content.

Noah annoys Amelia when he sees the inappropriate messages she’s been getting and tells Dan. Trying to protect Amelia, Dan takes her phone and laptop off her.

Things intensify when a customer comes into the salon and reveals himself to be Amelia’s top subscriber, Lloyd.

Lloyd traps Amelia in the salon but Mandy turns up to stop things progressing.

Dan finds out that Amelia has been receiving written letters from Lloyd and that he knows where she lives.

As Lloyd gets hold of Amelia’s phone number, Dan rings the police. But can they put an end to Lloyd’s behaviour?

3. Victoria rumbles Wendy and Liam’s affair

Wendy’s feeling jealous as she sees Lydia helping Liam work on a novel, and interrupts their conversation.

Later, Bob gifts Wendy a present as he tries to put any feelings for Bernice to one side.

Wendy grabs some pages of Liam’s written work that Liam subtly leaves on the side for her and tells him that she wants to continue the affair.

Meanwhile, Victoria becomes suspicious of Bob and Bernice making Bob panic and lie that Bernice still has feelings for Liam.

Going round to tell Liam about Bernice’s feelings, Victoria’s shocked when she sees Wendy’s handbag on the sofa.

As Victoria confronts Wendy over her affair, Wendy begs her to stay quiet. But, will she?

4. Tom and Belle work on a project

Belle worries about Zak’s declining health. Meanwhile, Vinny and Tom decide to work on a project together. But, what is it?

5. Gabby struggles

Gabby tries to be happy for Laurel over her engagement but secretly struggles upon hearing the news. Can Gabby move on from Nicky?

6. Cain becomes suspicious of Nate

Nate is thrilled to be reunited with Frankie, but Cain suspects that he’s hiding something. Is Nate keeping quiet about something?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

