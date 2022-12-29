Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for January 9-13

Emmerdale spoilers for January 9-13 reveal Kyle confesses all, but his family are still desperate to protect him.

Has it all gone too far?

Meanwhile, Mackenzie gets a shock when Chloe moves in and April lashes out.

All this and more in all-new Emmerdale spoilers.

1. The police ask questions

Amy’s concerned when she’s approached by a police officer.

She’s panicked when she’s taken in for questioning, but tries to stick to the agreed line.

Mackenzie is also thrown by the police asking questions.

He stays tight-lipped when DS Malik quizzes him.

Confronted by the police, Moira stays strong.

Moira sticks to her story as her trip away with Kyle is questioned.

Matty is rattled when DS Malik reminds him of the seriousness of perverting the course of justice.

Will he be the one to crack?

2. Kyle confesses

In the interview room, Kyle confirms he killed Al, but will the police believe him?

Can the family continue to protect him as he stresses he is the guilty one?

3. April lashes out

April is still acting out of character.

She and Marshall get into an argument in the cafe.

Furious April punches him!

Rhona is horrified, but also upset to learn April has a piercing.

4. Rhona and Naomi get violent

Nicola continues to drip poison about Naomi in Rhona’s ear.

Rhona confronts Naomi over her influence over April.

The argument ends in a violent altercation and Rhona on the floor.

However, Rhona’s left furious when Marlon doesn’t take her side.

5. Rhona has Naomi fired

Rhona talks to Charity about Naomi.

Naomi is then devastated when she is fired.

6. Mackenzie steps up

Mackenzie feels guilty that Chloe’s in hospital after collapsing.

Chloe’s surprised to see Mack at the hospital.

He promises to do all he can to support her and the baby.

But when Nate questions him, will Mack admit he wants to be involved in the baby’s life?

7. Chloe moves in!

Mackenzie is panicked when Sarah moves Chloe in.

Chloe is also clearly uneasy about the situation, but has nowhere else to go.

Mackenzie soon tries to get her kicked out, but his efforts fail.

Will Charity work out why he’s so against Chloe being there?

8. Dawn’s opportunity

Rhona welcomes Dawn back to the vets surgery.

Dawn is chuffed when Rhona offers to train her as a vet nurse.

9. Gabby tries to impress

Kim is pleased with Gabby’s initiative about the businesses’ digital presence.

But Gabby’s left disappointed when Kim delivers news about the job.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

