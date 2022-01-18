Emmerdale first look comp image Manpreet Charity Chas
Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for January 24-27

Meena is back!

By Carena Crawford
Updated:

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Meena Jutla is back.

She returns to the Dales when she spots something online that makes her thirst for revenge boil over. Who’s in her firing line now?

Meanwhile, Charity and Mack are in trouble and Vinny lies to Liv.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Meena returns

Emmerdale Thu 27 Jan Billy and Dawn are keen to get married as soon as possible

Billy wants to make things up to Dawn and tells her he wants to marry her as soon as possible.

Dawn is thrilled and they set the date.

Emmerdale Thu 27 Jan Meena returns when she sees the Save the Date

Dawn posts a save the date announcement on social media.

The pair are blissfully happy as they plan their future.

Emmerdale Thu 27 Jan Meena returns when she sees the Save the Date

However, they have no idea Meena has seen the message.

She’s nearby in hiding, and is fuming, hellbent on getting revenge…

2. Vanessa and Charity reunited?

Emmerdale Vanessa and Charity have a great time on the playdate Mon 24 Jan

Charity gets dressed up for the playdate with Vanessa and their kids.

They get on really well and end up deep in conversation.

Emmerdale Vanessa and Charity have a great time on the playdate Mon 24 Jan

Ryan tries to contact Charity, but she rejects his call.

She also rejects Mack’s call.

3. Ryan gets awful news

Emmerdale Tue 25 Jan Mack blurts out Irene has died to Charity

Ryan’s adoptive mum, Irene, has died.

Mack urges him to tell Charity.

Emmerdale Tue 25 Jan Mack blurts out Irene has died to Charity

But it’s Mack who blurts out the truth.

Charity is cross no one told her earlier. But soon she’s alienated both her son and her boyfriend with her reaction.

4. Mack kisses Dawn

Wed Jan 26 Charity wants to fix things with Mack, but drunk Mack kisses Dawn

Mack hits the booze after his row with Charity and discusses his relationship troubles with Dawn.

Charity spots him across the road and heads to make amends.

Wed Jan 26 Charity wants to fix things with Mack, but drunk Mack kisses Dawn

But Mack has seen her chatting to Vanessa and jumped to conclusions.

He makes a lunging kiss at Dawn.

Emmerdale Thu 27 Jan can Mack convince Charity to take him back?

Mack and Charity are over, but Vanessa has news for Mack that makes him think.

Can he and Charity work it out?

5. Vinny lies to help Liv

Emmerdale Mon 24 Jan Vinny is horrified to find Liv won't be released

Vinny is distraught when DS Rogers pays him a visit.

The cop reveals a lack of evidence means Liv won’t be freed.

Emmerdale Tue 25 Jan Vinny asks shocked Manpreet to lie to the police

Manpreet is shocked when Vinny visits and asks her to lie to the police to help Liv.

Will she do it?

Emmerdale Wed 26 Jan Vinny is shocked when Chas tells him Aaron isn't coming

The next day new evidence gets Liv a fresh court hearing.

But Vinny’s upset when Chas reveals Aaron isn’t returning.

Emmerdale Thu 27 Jan Vinny lies to thrilled Liv Aaron is one his way

Vinny panics the news will send Liv off the wagon again.

He worries about how to tell her especially when she’s so excited to see her brother.

Emmerdale Thu 27 Jan Vinny lies to thrilled Liv Aaron is one his way

Vinny lies to her that Aaron is on his way.

How will Vinny cover when Aaron doesn’t show up?

6. The Woolpack up for sale

Emmerdale Mon 24 Jan Chas watches on as Woolpack goes up for sale

Chas is hit by reality when an auction sign goes up in the window of the Woolpack.

7. Manpreet plans to leave

Emmerdale Thu 27 Jan Charles encourages Manpreet not to move away

Manpreet and Charles are united, but she thinks she should move away.

Can Charles persuade her to stay?

Emmerdale Fir 28 Jan Manpreet puts on a brave face as she continues to struggle

Manpreet puts on a brave face, but her anxiety and frailty are bringing her down.

8. Jacob struggles with his anger

Emmerdale Thu 27 Jan Jacob struggles with his anger

Jacob is fuming when he finds out the police have received information Meena has fled abroad.

Leyla wants to find a way to help him channel his anger and work through his pain, but will it work?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

