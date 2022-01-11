Emmerdale first look week 3
Soaps

Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for January 17-21

Cain's causing trouble for Chas

By Carena Crawford
| Updated:

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Meena’s box is close to being discovered.

Also, Cain meddles in Chas’s business leaving her left with nothing. Can he put it right?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Will Meena’s box be found?

Emmerdale Mon 17 Jan Leyla and Jacob look at the allotment damage but don't see the trinket box

Leyla and Jacob survey the damage to the allotment not sure what to do about it.

Meena’s trinket box is still just about visible, but will either of them notice the vital evidence? Or are her secrets safely buried?

2. Chas gives in

Emmerdale Tue 18 Jan Chas realises she must sign the papers from Al

Marlon and Chas are gutted when they discover their insurance claim is void as they failed to mention the development plans.

Chas sees no other way out and finally agrees to sign the papers Al has drafted for ownership of the Woolpack.

Emmerdale Tue 18 Jan Chas realises she must sign the papers from Al

However when Chas reads the fine print, she is annoyed Al has dropped the price by £20k and refuses to sign.

She’s then left angry when Cain rips up the contract.

3. Cain and Mack step in

Emmerdale 19 Jan Mack nicks

Al is under pressure after Gavin orders him to offer Chas less money and she realises he’s conning her and pulls out of the deal.

Meanwhile, Mack manages to steal Al’s phone…

Emmerdale Cain is worried to see Al approaching his car with Kyle and Kerry

Al offers Kerry and Kyle a lift into town and Cain is thrown when he hears about it.

Someone has cut the brakes on Al’s car and as Cain spots the leaking vehicle, can he stop them in time?

4. Gavin meets the Dingles

Emmerdale 20 Jan Cain and Mack meet Gavin

Mack unlocks Al’s phone and finds out about Al’s business partner Gavin.

He and Cain arrange to meet Gavin on the side of the road.

Emmerdale 20 Jan Cain and Mack meet Gavin

Gavin is not impressed by their threats and immediately summons Al to meet him.

Have the Dingles managed to get rid of Gavin?

Emmerdale 20 Jan Cain and Mack meet Gavin

Informing Al of his run-in with Mack and Cain, Gavin pulls out of the development deal and demands all of his money back.

Al panics when Gavin threatens his family if he fails to get it.

5. Chas disowns Cain

Emmerdale 21 Jan furious Chas and Marlon disown Cain

Marlon and Chas are furious that Cain has ruined everything and their only hope of getting some money back from the pub.

Emmerdale 21 Jan furious Chas and Marlon disown Cain

Chas disowns Cain therefore leaving him totally outcast from the family.

Can he find a way back in?

6. Can Vanessa forgive Charity?

Emmerdale Jan 20 Charity and Vanessa have playdate with Moses and Johnny

Charity is touched when Johnny approaches and asks to have a playdate with Moses.

But Charity puts her foot in it with Vanessa and it looks like these two can’t find a way to live happily in the same village.

Emmerdale Jan 21 Mack jealous of Charity and Vanessa

Meanwhile, Mackenzie is suspicious Charity is using the playdate as an excuse to spend time with Vanessa.

Charity accuses him of being jealous.

7. Jai uses Laurel

Emmerdale Mon 17 Jan Jai puts Laurel's name on a loan application

Jai has another loan application rejected so changes the name on the form to Laurel’s in the hope he’ll get hold of the cash.

However will she realise what he’s done?

8. Ryan ignores his mum

Emmerdale Jan 21 Ryan ignores a call from his mum Irene

Ryan ignores a call from his mum, Irene.

Will he regret not answering?

9. Ellis and Belle remain united

Emmerdale Jan 21 Belle smiles at Ellis despite the war between Cain and Al

Despite the feud between Cain and Al, Ellis and Belle remain united.

Is there hope for a future between them?

10. Billy and Dawn on the rocks

Emmerdale 18 Jan Billy and Dawn fall out and Will gets involved

Billy and Dawn fall out and Will gets involved in their argument.

He offers to help fix things between them and soon Kim gets involved too. Can they put it right?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

