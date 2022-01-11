Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for January 17-21

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Meena’s box is close to being discovered.

Also, Cain meddles in Chas’s business leaving her left with nothing. Can he put it right?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Will Meena’s box be found?

Leyla and Jacob survey the damage to the allotment not sure what to do about it.

Meena’s trinket box is still just about visible, but will either of them notice the vital evidence? Or are her secrets safely buried?

2. Chas gives in

Marlon and Chas are gutted when they discover their insurance claim is void as they failed to mention the development plans.

Chas sees no other way out and finally agrees to sign the papers Al has drafted for ownership of the Woolpack.

However when Chas reads the fine print, she is annoyed Al has dropped the price by £20k and refuses to sign.

She’s then left angry when Cain rips up the contract.

3. Cain and Mack step in

Al is under pressure after Gavin orders him to offer Chas less money and she realises he’s conning her and pulls out of the deal.

Meanwhile, Mack manages to steal Al’s phone…

Al offers Kerry and Kyle a lift into town and Cain is thrown when he hears about it.

Someone has cut the brakes on Al’s car and as Cain spots the leaking vehicle, can he stop them in time?

4. Gavin meets the Dingles

Mack unlocks Al’s phone and finds out about Al’s business partner Gavin.

He and Cain arrange to meet Gavin on the side of the road.

Gavin is not impressed by their threats and immediately summons Al to meet him.

Have the Dingles managed to get rid of Gavin?

Informing Al of his run-in with Mack and Cain, Gavin pulls out of the development deal and demands all of his money back.

Al panics when Gavin threatens his family if he fails to get it.

5. Chas disowns Cain

Marlon and Chas are furious that Cain has ruined everything and their only hope of getting some money back from the pub.

Chas disowns Cain therefore leaving him totally outcast from the family.

Can he find a way back in?

6. Can Vanessa forgive Charity?

Charity is touched when Johnny approaches and asks to have a playdate with Moses.

But Charity puts her foot in it with Vanessa and it looks like these two can’t find a way to live happily in the same village.

Meanwhile, Mackenzie is suspicious Charity is using the playdate as an excuse to spend time with Vanessa.

Charity accuses him of being jealous.

7. Jai uses Laurel

Jai has another loan application rejected so changes the name on the form to Laurel’s in the hope he’ll get hold of the cash.

However will she realise what he’s done?

8. Ryan ignores his mum

Ryan ignores a call from his mum, Irene.

Will he regret not answering?

9. Ellis and Belle remain united

Despite the feud between Cain and Al, Ellis and Belle remain united.

Is there hope for a future between them?

10. Billy and Dawn on the rocks

Billy and Dawn fall out and Will gets involved in their argument.

He offers to help fix things between them and soon Kim gets involved too. Can they put it right?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

