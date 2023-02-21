Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all new pics for February 27 – March 3

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Paddy’s mental torment as he plans to take his own life.

Will his friends find him before it’s too late?

Elsewhere, Amy wants custody of Kyle, Arthur gets some bad news and Leyla gets the wrong end of the stick.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers

1. Paddy’s torment

After his time away, Paddy returns to the village, surprising his friends and family.

There’s an emotional reunion as Chas recognises how sad her estranged husband is.

Poor Paddy goes about his day, seemingly making amends with his family and friends. In reality, though, he’s busy saying secret goodbyes.

He writes his dad Bear a letter and heads outside.

When Paddy’s gone, a horrified Bear finds the letter and realises what his troubled son is planning.

Everyone hurries off to try to track Paddy down, leaving distressed Marlon behind.

Meanwhile, Rhona discovers a bolt gun is missing from the vets’ surgery and the appalling reality hits Paddy’s friends.

Can they find him in time?

2. Naomi plays with fire

Naomi goes on a date with Dawn’s ex, Alex. Dad Charles isn’t impressed and Dawn’s horrified when she sees them together.

Has Naomi bitten off more than she can chew?

3. Bad news for Arthur

Arthur Thomas is pleased when his proud mum, Laurel, and his friend Marshall turn up to listen to his speech for LGBTQ history month.

Later, the friends meet at the village hall, but Arthur’s left reeling when Marshall tells him his dad is sending him away to boarding school.

And there’s more bad news for Arthur when Marshall dismisses his feelings for him as the pair just being friends.

And the two mates are stunned when Marshall’s homophobic dad Colin turns up and marches Marshall away.

Is their romance over before it even had the chance to get started?

4. Leyla locks lips with Jai

Leyla’s sad when her decree nisi comes through meaning she and Liam are officially divorced. Jai offers her a shoulder to cry on but Leyla misinterprets his kindness.

Jai’s taken by surprise when Leyla thinks his warm words are a sign of something more, and kisses him.

And there’s another shock in store when a mortified Jai realises that Laurel has seen the kiss!

Laurel storms off, leaving Jai despairing.

Leyla’s sad when Jai tells her that he can’t support her through her addiction struggles any more, but she’s relieved when Suzy offers to step in instead.

But has Leyla made a big mistake?

5. Samson’s bribery

Samson steps up his plan to fleece Noah out of his trust fund this week.

Noah grudgingly agrees to give Samson another £2000 and the dastardly Dingle is smug as he promises he’s going to stay away from Amelia and Esther from now on.

6. Amy’s shock proposal

Matty isn’t sure about Amy’s plan to ask for sole custody of Kyle, but hides his inner conflict.

Later, as Amy tries to stay strong for her son ahead of his court hearing, she’s shocked when Cain strong arms his way in, determined to see Kyle.

Amy’s fuming but Caleb convinces her to let Cain and Kyle have a moment.

And everyone is on tenterhooks when Kyle’s solicitor phones with some news.

When Amy spontaneously proposes to Matty, he accepts.

But when he tells his mum the news later, Moira notices that Matty isn’t entirely overjoyed about it all.

With a bit of encouragement, Matty admits he’s worried that Amy proposing was part of her plan to get custody of Kyle.

Of course, when Cain gets wind of Amy’s plan, he’s furious and though Moira tries to calm him down he marches off to bang on Amy’s door again…

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

