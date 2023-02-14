Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Sam causes an accident – but has he killed Pollard?

Meanwhile, Bernice and Bob’s B&B opening is fraught with disaster when the harpist dies!

And, Gabby makes her move.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers

1. Sam ‘kills’ Pollard?

Sam is struggling for cash and Cain urges him to ‘think more Dingle’.

Pollard catches Sam stealing baby items from the shop and chases after him.

Sam panics as he flees the scene, but Pollard runs after him and trips.

Sam is horrified as Pollard hits his head and lies unconscious – is he okay?

As Sam later worries about what he’s done, he and Lydia try to come up with a plan to keep Sam out of prison.

2. Cathy’s rage ruins the B&B opening?

Cathy has another angry outburst.

She is left frustrated when Bob suggests she is elsewhere for the B&B opening.

Cathy later accidentally destroys the cake Marlon has made.

She flees and Bob is frazzled.

Bernice tries to calm Cathy with an amethyst pendant.

But will Cathy’s anger ruin their big opening day?

3. Shock death at the B&B opening

Bob and Bernice anxiously await their first B&B customers.

However, the harpist Bernice booked is a no-show after sleeping with her the night before.

Bernice tries to cover for him.

But she’s floored when Bob tells her he’s been found dead.

4. The B&B reopens

Bernice is flustered, but pulls it together to greet her first guests at the B&B.

She revels in her role as hostess.

But will the opening be a success?

More Emmerdale spoilers

5. Wendy takes revenge

Wendy gets the wrong end of the stick and thinks Bob has cheated with Bernice.

She takes revenge dumping ice cold water over Bob’s head.

Bob is left soaking wet and desperate to explain himself.

Will Wendy listen to his excuses?

6. Arthur receives another blow

Arthur is upset when Marshall tells him they can’t be friends.

Laurel comforts her son, but will he be okay?

7. Gabby drives Nicky to quit in Emmerdale spoilers

Gabby is furstrated Nicky keeps brushing off her advances towards him.

She realises her being his boss is causing the issue.

She later asks him to zip up her dress and can feel his eyes on her.

Gabby is pleased to be getting somewhere.

She temporarily fires him so they can have fun.

However, she’s left shocked when Nicky quits instead.

8. Ethan proposes

Ethan decides to propose to Marcus.

But Marcus is hiding a secret guilt and Ethan’s in for a big shock.

9. Samson ups his plan

Samson continues to worm his way into Amelia’s good books, annoying Noah.

Later, Samson’s true intentions become clear when he offers to stay away if Noah pays him off…

10. Naomi dumps Nate in Emmerdale spoilers

Nate is left reeling when Naomi breaks up with him.

Why does she end things?

11. Jai warns Suzy off

Jai is looking out for Leyla and encourages Jacob to give his mum another chance.

But Jai warns Suzy to stay away from Leyla, leaving Suzy shocked.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

