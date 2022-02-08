Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for February 14-18

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Dawn and Billy manage to get married – just before Meena returns to ruin everything.

She very definitely has murder in mind, but who will be her innocent victim?

Also, Liv makes a huge mistake and Cain is struggling.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Read more: Is Meena leaving Emmerdale at long last?

1. Dawn and Billy get married

Everyone is gathered at the church for Dawn and Billy’s wedding ceremony.

Dawn makes her way down the aisle on the arm of Will, beaming with happiness.

The couple are certainly very much in love as they emotionally exchange their vows.

The congregation are thrilled as Dawn and Billy become husband and wife.

The couple exit the church loved-up and happy therefore it seems nothing can ruin their day.

But by the time everyone arrives at the reception, the newlyweds are nowhere to be seen…

2. Meena’s terrifying revenge revealed

Meena has kidnapped the couple and taken them at gunpoint to a remote viaduct.

She smiles as she taunts them with her weapon and makes her murderous intentions completely clear.

She tells them they’re going to play a game.

Meena orders Billy to choose which one of them will die, and Billy tells Dawn he would always take a bullet for her.

Meena doesn’t hesitate. She points the gun and fires the shot.

Who has taken the bullet?

3. Vinny and Liv engaged?

Vinny and Liv spend Valentine’s Day playing video games.

Liv is grateful to Vinny for taking her mind off things.

But when Vinny presents her with a jewellery box, Liv thinks he is proposing.

He’s forced to tell her she’s got it wrong.

She’s mortified when she realises her mistake and rushes off.

Vinny is left to wonder just how he can make it up to her…

4. Kerry is proud of Amy

Kerry walks in and is pleased to see the way Amy is talking to Kyle.

She is proud of Amy and how she is stepping up and parenting, but will she tell her?

Read more: Emmerdale cast of 2022 – meet them all here!

5. Cain shuts down

Moira tries to get Cain to go and see Kyle.

But he won’t talk to her. Instead, he locks her out of the room and turns to whiskey.

As he drowns his sorrows, in the bottle, Chas arrives.

She warns Moira he needs to snap out of his mood or else he’ll do himself some serious damage.

Chas manages to climb through the window to get to Cain.

Firstly making herself at home, Chas insists they are going to talk.

However, Cain’s mood doesn’t change.

So Chas pulls out another bottle of whiskey and says she’s not leaving.

They reminisce about happier times and Chas is determined to make him see sense.

She gives Cain a lecture, but will it work?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!