Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for February 13-17

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Cain and Will go to war – but whose side is Caleb on?

Meanwhile, April fears for Marlon over his health.

And Noah worries about Samson’s intentions.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Caleb winds Will up

Will is annoyed with Caleb taking liberties at Home Farm.

He later asks Nicky to spy on Caleb, making the nanny feel uneasy.

2. Cain takes on Will

Will is looking after Kyle when Cain comes along.

Will is under orders to keep Kyle away from Cain and tries to get him to leave.

Meanwhile, Amy is furious when she finds Cain with their son.

Caleb arrives to defuse the situation and takes Cain away.

But Cain is wound up and after revenge.

Cain lets Apollo, the new stud horse, loose and he charges down the street.

Will is out of his depth as tries to control the horse.

Cain delights as he watches Will struggle.

Sam and Caleb soon arrive with a horse box and sort it all out, leaving Will humiliated.

3. Marlon’s set back

Marlon receives a text, but when he’s unable to stand, the doctor is called.

April is alarmed and pleads with him to stay at home.

She soon forms a plan to keep Marlon safe…

4. Noah worries about Samson

Noah brings Valentine’s gifts for Amelia.

However, he’s worried to find Samson spending time with her.

Amelia thinks it’s a positive step that Samson is showing an interest in Esther.

But Noah isn’t convinced.

Noah doesn’t believe Samson‘s being straight with them.

And it’s clear he’s feeling insecure.

What is Samson really up to?

Is Noah right to be worried?

5. Amy shares her plan

Victoria comes home to find Amy fuming.

Vic is shocked when Amy shares her plan.

6. Ethan and Marcus on the rocks

Marcus is upset after a failed date with Ethan, so Naomi takes him for a night out.

Ethan later reassures him he does want them to find a place together.

But Ethan is acting shifty.

Marcus is soon shocked to see Ethan getting into a stranger’s car.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

